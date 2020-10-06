Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze Completes Sea Trials
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Donald Wood October 06, 2020
Windstar Cruises announced its recently overhauled Star Breeze has successfully completed her sea trials in Italy.
While Star Breeze will spend additional time at the Fincantieri Shipyard to put the finishing touches on the ship, she has made another major step toward returning to the Windstar fleet.
Star Breeze’s transformation is part of the luxury cruise line’s $250 million Star Plus Initiative, which also includes the ongoing work on Star Legend and the scheduled refurbishment of Star Pride later this year.
Star Breeze is expected to be ready when Windstar returns to sailing next year, with the ship currently scheduled to sail the Caribbean in January 2021. It will host seven-day itineraries from San Juan.
Watch Star Breeze performing sea trials. She is the first ship to undergo the $250 Million Star Plus Initiative. #windstarcruises #windstarplus #cruise pic.twitter.com/nOuEU9ffgz— Windstar Cruises (@WindstarCruises) October 5, 2020
As far as the overhaul, Star Breeze received new engines, two additional restaurants and 50 new suites, which brought the capacity of the ship up to 312 passengers.
Last week, Windstar announced Christopher Prelog has taken on the role of president. Prelog reports to Andrew N. Todd, CEO of Windstar Cruises and Xanterra Travel Collection.
For more information on Windstar Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS