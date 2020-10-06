Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze Completes Sea Trials

Last updated: 10:12 AM ET, Tue October 06 2020

Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze
PHOTO: Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze. (photo via Windstar Cruises Media)

Windstar Cruises announced its recently overhauled Star Breeze has successfully completed her sea trials in Italy.

While Star Breeze will spend additional time at the Fincantieri Shipyard to put the finishing touches on the ship, she has made another major step toward returning to the Windstar fleet.

Star Breeze’s transformation is part of the luxury cruise line’s $250 million Star Plus Initiative, which also includes the ongoing work on Star Legend and the scheduled refurbishment of Star Pride later this year.

Star Breeze is expected to be ready when Windstar returns to sailing next year, with the ship currently scheduled to sail the Caribbean in January 2021. It will host seven-day itineraries from San Juan.

As far as the overhaul, Star Breeze received new engines, two additional restaurants and 50 new suites, which brought the capacity of the ship up to 312 passengers.

Last week, Windstar announced Christopher Prelog has taken on the role of president. Prelog reports to Andrew N. Todd, CEO of Windstar Cruises and Xanterra Travel Collection.

