Windstar Postpones Some Cruises, Plans to Restart in June
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Theresa Norton March 27, 2021
Windstar Cruises postponed a number of sailings while releasing a timeline that shows it plans to restart in June with two ships in the Caribbean and Mediterranean.
“We are carefully assessing multiple factors impacting our timing to resume operations,” the company said in a statement. “With the information we have today on COVID-related travel restrictions and government regulations, some uncertainties remain. We have made the difficult decision to postpone a number of our sailings. We will re-start cruise operations in a phased manner with the initial cruises having reduced guest occupancy, some modified itineraries, and enhanced health and safety protocols.”
Star Breeze and Wind Star are scheduled to resume sailing on June 19.
Star Breeze will operate seven-day “Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway” voyages roundtrip from St. Maarten. Ports of call include St. Barth, Tortola, Jost Van Dyke, Virgin Gorda and Anguilla.
The company website shows the 148-guest motor/sail yacht Wind Star operating a June 23, 2021, 10-day “Delphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour” roundtrip from Athens. The itinerary includes land visits to Delphi, Meteora, Acropolis and Piraeus before setting sail for Mykonos, Kusadasi in Turkey (for Ephesus), Patmos, Santorini, Monemvasia and Nafplio.
The 312-guest, all-suite Star Breeze underwent a complete renovation as part of Windstar’s $250 Million Star Plus Initiative. The ship now has two new dining venues, a new spa, infinity pool, and fitness area. The ship also boasts all-new bathrooms in every suite and a new category of Star suites, featuring a new layout.
The other four yachts have been moved back to start later. Here’s the timeline for all our yachts to start sailing again.
Wind Spirit: July 15, 2021, Tahiti
Wind Surf: Aug. 8, 2021, Mediterranean
Star Legend: Sept. 4, 2021, Northern Europe
Star Pride: Nov. 3, 2021, Caribbean
To review Windstar’s protocols and policies on future cruise credits, refunds and flexible cancelation, click here.
