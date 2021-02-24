Windstar Outlines Timeline for Resuming Cruises in June and July
Windstar Cruises announced it would resume cruising in a phased manner, with ships restarting at various dates in June and July.
“We are carefully assessing multiple factors impacting our timing to resume operations,” the company said in a press statement. “With the information we have today on COVID transmission rates, travel restrictions and government regulations, many uncertainties remain. We have made the decision to postpone our resumption of operations from May to June 2021. We will re-start cruise operations in a phased manner with the initial cruises having reduced guest occupancy, some modified itineraries, and enhanced health and safety protocols.
The new timeline for resumption of operations:
Wind Spirit: June 10, 2021 in Tahiti
Star Breeze: June 19, 2021 in the Caribbean
Wind Star: June 19, 2021 in the Mediterranean
Wind Surf: June 29, 2021 in the Mediterranean
Star Legend: July 4, 2021 in the Mediterranean
Star Pride: July 14, 2021 in Northern Europe/Iceland
The program includes no U.S. ports. Windstar Caribbean cruises depart from St. Maarten.
Guests booked on the newly canceled cruises will receive either an future cruise credit valued at 125 percent of monies paid to Windstar or a 100 percent refund.
“In our preparations to return to sailing, we continue to review and update our health and safety practices including enhanced sanitation protocols, health screenings, additional medical staff on board, flexible indoor and outdoor dining, and crew training,” the company said. “Our new ‘Beyond Ordinary Care’ program is a multi-layered strategy with key hospital-grade elements: HEPA filters and UV-C ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to filter and disinfect circulated air, plus electrostatic sprayers to sanitize all surfaces throughout our yachts. Learn more about these measures by clicking here.
Windstar also extended its Wave Season promotion through March 31. It offers perks such as free drinks and a hotel night in Europe as well as a reduced deposit of 5 percent.
