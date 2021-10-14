Last updated: 12:37 PM ET, Thu October 14 2021

Windstar Takes Delivery of Star Pride

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Windstar Cruises Janeen Christoff October 14, 2021

Windstar Star Pride after stretch.
Windstar Star Pride after stretch. (photo courtesy Windstar)

Windstar has taken delivery of its third and final all-suite Star Plus Class vessel.

Star Pride was delivered at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Palermo, Italy. The yacht was stretched and transformed during a multi-year, $250 million project considered to be one of the most complex and comprehensive in small ship cruising.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Royal Princess

Princess Cruises Announces Ship Restarts for 2022

Captain Kate McCue, the first American female cruise ship captain, watches as construction continues on Celebrity Beyond at the Chantiers de l

Captain Kate McCue to Take Helm of Celebrity Cruises’...

Carnival Miracle docked in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos

December Reopening Set for Grand Turk Cruise Center

Celebrity Solstice.

Celebrity Cruises Announces 2023 Alaska Summer Itineraries

“We are thrilled to have all three of our yachts completely reimagined, from the new, more environmentally-friendly engines to the gorgeous new restaurant spaces, spacious suites, and romantic spas,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We couldn’t be happier with the results. Our passengers who are already sailing with us on these transformed yachts are raving, giving us higher customer experience scores than we’ve ever received in our company’s history.”

Star Pride will stay in Italy and resume operations in April 2022, sailing in the Mediterranean. Sister yacht Star Breeze will sail in Tahiti later this month, and Star Legend is completing a short season in the Mediterranean before sailing to the Caribbean in November.

The three yachts have all now undergone a transformation, increasing from 212 passengers to 312. Additional dining venues have been added, as well as a spa and fitness center, an infinity pool and more outdoor deck space.

In light of the pandemic, Star Pride and all of Windstar’s yachts have been renovated with updated HVAC systems, new hospital-grade high-efficiency particulate (HEPA) filters along with a UV-C air zapping process (ultraviolet germicidal irradiation) to clean the air onboard.

For more information on Windstar Cruises, Europe

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Royal Princess

Princess Cruises Announces Ship Restarts for 2022

Princess Cruises

Captain Kate McCue to Take Helm of Celebrity Cruises’ New Celebrity Beyond

December Reopening Set for Grand Turk Cruise Center

MSC Cruises Cancels 2022 World Cruise, Adds a Second in 2023

Celebrity Cruises Announces 2023 Alaska Summer Itineraries

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS