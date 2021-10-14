Windstar Takes Delivery of Star Pride
October 14, 2021
Windstar has taken delivery of its third and final all-suite Star Plus Class vessel.
Star Pride was delivered at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Palermo, Italy. The yacht was stretched and transformed during a multi-year, $250 million project considered to be one of the most complex and comprehensive in small ship cruising.
“We are thrilled to have all three of our yachts completely reimagined, from the new, more environmentally-friendly engines to the gorgeous new restaurant spaces, spacious suites, and romantic spas,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We couldn’t be happier with the results. Our passengers who are already sailing with us on these transformed yachts are raving, giving us higher customer experience scores than we’ve ever received in our company’s history.”
Star Pride will stay in Italy and resume operations in April 2022, sailing in the Mediterranean. Sister yacht Star Breeze will sail in Tahiti later this month, and Star Legend is completing a short season in the Mediterranean before sailing to the Caribbean in November.
The three yachts have all now undergone a transformation, increasing from 212 passengers to 312. Additional dining venues have been added, as well as a spa and fitness center, an infinity pool and more outdoor deck space.
In light of the pandemic, Star Pride and all of Windstar’s yachts have been renovated with updated HVAC systems, new hospital-grade high-efficiency particulate (HEPA) filters along with a UV-C air zapping process (ultraviolet germicidal irradiation) to clean the air onboard.
