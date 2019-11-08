World Cruises' World Dream Transforms Into Alice's Christmas Wonderland
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti November 08, 2019
Lovers of Lewis Carroll’s literary classics “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass” could find no better way to celebrate the 2019 holiday season than hopping aboard the Dream Cruises’ 150,000-ton megaship, World Dream, which will transform into the scene of Wonderland itself from November 15, 2019, through January 16, 2020.
For the most magical Christmas season at sea, guests will be immersed in the whimsical fantasy world of the famous White Rabbit, Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts and her subjects.
Passengers can follow the White Rabbit, as he appears at various Insta-worthy checkpoints throughout the vessel, or take a cup of tea at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, where a full spread of delicate macarons, cupcakes and steaming beverages awaits.
Setting the party into full swing will be a series of themed activities, including a giant card game, musical chairs and a tea-cup relay race. Children are also invited to dress up as their favorite Wonderland characters during role-playing storytelling sessions with Alice herself, designed exclusively for kids, and attend Alice’s Parade, where all of the classic tales’ iconic characters will make appearances.
Aboard the World Dream, families can delight in a stress-free holiday feast, where the perfect Christmas menu is made ready and prepared traditionally for everyone’s enjoyment, serving favorites like roasted turkey with all the trimmings, gingerbread and Yule-log cake; plus, contemporary dishes like surf and turf with premium lobster, wagyu prime rib and striploin; as well as Asian classics, such as Chinese-style double-boiled chicken soup with abalone and Japanese seafood dishes.
A spectacular, brand-new signature show also premieres aboard the World Dream this season, entitled Verry Christmas, in which Christmas angels guide audiences on an imaginative voyage filled with magical creatures and a festive spirit.
Romantic, classical ballet performers, world-class acrobatics and breathtaking aerialists are accompanied with specially choreographed LED-lighting effects, and the cast is even available for photo sessions and meet-and-greets after each performance.
And, available exclusively aboard the Christmas-theme cruises, the ballerinas of Verry Christmas will host the first-ever yoga-inspired ballet fitness classes at sea, teaching guests how to improve their posture and flexibility, and use fluid, graceful ballet techniques to achieve new levels of relaxation.
Customers can enjoy a special, buy-one-get-one-free offer on designated sailings—including select “Alice’s Christmas Wonderland” theme cruises aboard World Dream—they book now through November 18, 2019, as part of Dream Cruises’ third-anniversary celebration.
For more information, visit DreamCruiseLine.com.
For more information on Singapore, Hong Kong, China
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS