Yacht-Style Cruising for Less

Atlas Ocean Voyages has revealed its 2023 yacht-style cruise collection, complete with new itineraries, and there has never been a better time to book.
Right now, travelers can take advantage of a second guest for free as well as half-off deposits. Guests can select any yacht-style cruise in the Mediterranean, the British Isles and Northern Europe, the Arctic, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland.
Sailings are available from April 2023 to October 2023 and most include overnights and late departures from popular ports, providing guests with more time to be immersed in each captivating destination.
Need more reasons why this is such a captivating deal? Fares for two guests start at just $3,999 for two guests and travelers only have to pay 50 percent of the deposit, making this intimate style of cruising that much more affordable.
Sweetening the deal is the added bonus that travelers can set sail on Atlas Ocean Voyages' brand-new ship, World Traveller. Regardless, both World Navigator and World Traveller feature an all-inclusive sailing experience for passengers.
Guests enjoy personalized and attentive service in an intimate setting. The onboard experience features many inclusions for guests such as gourmet cuisine with rotating menus; premium wines and spirits, as well as international beers; prepaid gratuities; emergency medical evacuation insurance and Covid trip-interruption insurance; and L'OCCITANE bath amenities. Guests also have access to a stocked mini-bar and a Nespresso machine in their stateroom. Those staying in suite rooms enjoy butler service.
Atlas Ocean Voyages has also included a number of new itineraries in this holiday travel deal. These include Lisbon to Malaga, Seville to Lisbon, Malaga to Barcelona, Barcelona to Nice, roundtrip Nice, Nice to Lisbon, Lisbon to Dublin, Dublin to Bergen, Longyearbyen roundtrip and Tromso to Longyearbyen.
