A Weekend at the Biltmore Estate
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman July 08, 2019
Nestled in the heart of the Great Smokey Mountains in Asheville, North Carolina sits the beautiful Biltmore Estate. Known as being one of the homes of the Vanderbilts, the house includes all the finery of American luxury from the turn of the twentieth century.
Built in 1895 by George Vanderbilt, the house was designed to resemble the chateaus he fell in love with in Europe. The home has 250 rooms which are comprised of 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms, three kitchens, a bachelor pad, a library, a billiards room and even a bowling alley. Clocking in at 175,000 square feet, it is the largest privately-owned home in America.
Additionally, the estate on which the Biltmore House sits is equally as impressive. While the property once consisted of 125,000 acres, much of the land has been sold off and the estate has dwindled to a mere 8,000 acres. With so much to explore, it’s easy to spend a weekend on the property living like American royalty.
The Biltmore House
The Biltmore House has allowed guests to take a tour through its magnificent rooms since the 1930s, when the City of Asheville asked for the tours to begin to increase tourism to the area. It slowly began opening up more and more areas of the house until it morphed into the tour we know today.
Admission to the Biltmore comes with a self-guided tour of the home, but if you wish to add more to your experience, you can choose from an audio-guided tour, guided house tour or one of the specialty behind-the-scenes guided tours such as the Rooftop Tour, Biltmore House Revealed Tour, Premium Biltmore House Tour or the Legacy of the Land Tour. There are even specialty wine experiences to choose from for those who love a good glass of red or white.
The Rooftop Tour is especially unique as this is a similar tour that George Vanderbilt himself would take guests on when they visited the home. The only difference is now a few extra railings and steps have been added for safety reasons. Climb to the top and you’ll be rewarded with sweeping views of the estate. And you can even touch some of the gargoyles that are perched atop the eaves.
The Biltmore Estate
Just outside the house are the famous gardens—the Italian Garden, Shrub Garden, Spring Garden, Walled Garden, Rose Garden, Conservatory and the Azalea Garden—which make for a beautiful afternoon stroll. And currently, at the Conservatory, the Biltmore Gardens Railway exhibit is going on until late September. Model trains wind their way through the exotic foliage of the greenhouses and miniature models of buildings located on the estate.
The Biltmore Estate has much more to offer than just the immediate surrounding area around the house. Take a trip to Antler Village and the Winery where there are restaurants, shops and even free wine tastings from the Biltmore winery. Antler Village is a great area to spend the evening, just grab an ice cream from the nearby creamery and settle in for some toe-tapping music on the Village Green.
For those who want to connect with nature, sign up for a trail ride around the property at the Equestrian Center. There center features trail rides that range from 10-30 mile loops and some even have optional jumps depending on your skillset. Just don’t be surprised to see deer, groundhogs, turkeys and other wildlife as you travel around the estate.
Overnight Stay Options
There are two hotels on the property and a cottage that offers true luxury and a personalized experienced.
Located in Antler Village is the Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate. With the ease of shops and restaurants right outside your door, this is a great location for anyone who likes to spend a lot of time in the village during their stay.
Just up the hill from Antler Village is The Inn on Biltmore Estate. Situated on a hilltop above the vineyards, guests can enjoy stunning views of the surrounding mountains and even catch the sunset over the city of Asheville. Relax at The Inn’s spa or enjoy a meal at The Dining Room, which was “awarded Four Stars from Forbes Travel Guide in 2019”. There’s even a traditional afternoon English tea offered.
The Biltmore makes it easy for overnight guests by providing complimentary shuttles that take you around the whole property.
Special Events
The Biltmore is known for hosting a variety of special events throughout the year. Last year there was a special Chihuly exhibit with sixteen different glass sculptures from Dale Chihuly. Later this year, a Downton Abbey Exhibit is scheduled to open. And Christmas at the Biltmore House is a can’t miss affair. All these special events and more can be found on the Biltmore’s website.
Asheville, North Carolina
If somehow you run out of activities to do while staying at the Biltmore Estate, downtown Asheville is only a quick drive away. With lots of reasons to visit and a growing food scene, this under-the-radar town will quickly become a favorite weekend getaway.
For more information on North Carolina
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS