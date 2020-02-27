A Weekend Getaway to the Queen City
American Airlines is expanding its operation in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, making it even easier for people all over the United States to experience everything Charlotte, North Carolina has to offer. And with so many delicious spots to eat and plenty of entertainment, a weekend to the Queen City may not be long enough.
Where to Stay
Staying in Uptown Charlotte places you in the heart of the city with easy access to all the well-loved neighborhoods in addition to being within walking distance to Bank of America Stadium—home of the Carolina Panthers and a new MLS team starting in 2021—and BB&T Stadium—home of the Charlotte Knights.
For beautiful views and a killer rooftop bar, stay at the Kimpton Tryon Park. There are daily complimentary happy hours in the lobby and pet-friendly services at no extra charge, no matter the weight or size of your beloved animal. Merchant & Trade, the hotel’s rooftop venue, is popular among guests and locals alike. The restaurant boasts inside spaces and floor to ceiling windows for those days where the weather isn’t cooperating, along with patio-style seating outside with heaters for the colder months.
Where to Eat and Drink
The Cellar at Duckworth’s is a must if you’re looking for fine dining. As soon as you make your way to the hostess stand you'll be welcomed by the smell of freshly-made waffle cones—part of one of their signature appetizers. Any beer aficionado will appreciate their fully stocked cellar with craft brews, and the lamb is my personal favorite. For more casual fare, check out The Workman’s Friend, which offers traditional Irish pub food, and Haberdish, who’s known for their fried chicken.
Charlotte is known for its craft beer, with an ever-growing list of thirty breweries in the immediate vicinity and more than 20 venues in the surrounding areas. If you plan to spend time hopping from one brewery to the next, check out a ‘brews cruise’ where you can get a behind the scenes look at the taprooms and insightful information about Charlotte and its growing craft beer scene.
What to See and Do
If you’re looking to get your adrenaline going, be sure to stop by Carowinds Amusement Park or the U.S. National Whitewater Center. There’s also an array of museums, from the NASCAR Hall of Fame to Carolinas Aviation Museum. And for those who like to reconnect with nature, be sure to plan enough time to hike Crowders Mountain. No matter what type of traveler you may be, there are often events taking place or a festival or concert for every personality, so be sure to check the local event calendar and schedule of the nearby arenas.
