Experiencing Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel in Uptown Charlotte
Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman August 14, 2019
Right in the heart of Uptown—the downtown district of Charlotte—sits the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel. This luxury stay in Charlotte overlooks Romare Bearden Park, is mere steps away from from the Bank of America Stadium and BB&T Ballpark, is surrounded by fantastic restaurants and is situated in the prime area for late-night festivities.
The hotel is all about making the guest feel at home and relaxed. You can explore the local areas with complimentary bikes or even take the House Car—a Maserati—for a spin. Unwind in the evening with the hotel’s social hour in the main lobby where there are complimentary drinks—including a daily signature cocktail—and snacks. In the mornings there is a full coffee and tea setup here.
Or retreat to your spa-like room for some peace and quiet. Stretch out the stress of the day with the in-room yoga mat or join fellow yogis on the yoga deck that is part of the Fitness Center. The rooms come with all the standard amenities, but guests can rest easy knowing that if they did forget something, they can just call down to the lobby for complimentary toiletries. Looking for more than just a relaxing soak in the bathtub? The hotel also provides in-room spa services including an array of massages and body wraps.
But honestly, staying in a hotel just doesn’t feel quite like home without having man’s best friend by your side. That’s why every Kimpton hotel allows pets—meaning not just limiting their pet-friendly policy to dogs—of any size at no extra cost. It’s common to see dogs getting on and off the elevator or even participating in the social hour. There is even a Director of Pet Relations at most of the Kimpton hotels. They even go as far as providing dog beds, food and bowls for our furry friends.
The Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel was made for its events spaces, from traditional business meeting areas to their Grand Ballroom and Junior Ballroom, which are perfect for weddings and receptions. But the icing on the cake may just be the rooftop bar, Merchant & Trade. Charlotte doesn’t have a lot of rooftop bars, but this was one of the largest and trendiest rooftop bars I have seen.
Known across the city and popular among guests and locals alike, this space provides gorgeous views of the city with indoor and outdoor areas to relax. Equipped with fire pits, sun shades and comfortable couches this area is great for all seasons. Plus with a deluxe drink menu and an extensive list of small plates, it’ll be easy to lose track of time nestled up here.
Looking for a more traditional restaurant? The hotel also plays host to Angeline’s a modern Italian American restaurant on the ground floor. Open throughout the day for whenever hunger strikes.
The Tryon Park location is currently participating in Kimpton’s Stay Human Project—a fun way for guests past, present and future, to interact with one another.
In the Stay Human room, suite 801, local artisans are featured throughout the room. Guests are encouraged to take a moment to read cards from past residents and leave their own note for future guests. There is also a notebook with questions prompts and a memory book filled with polaroids of guests. The current project is scheduled to wind down in September, but General Manager Robert Hannigan has said that the project was so well received that they are already hoping to bring it back in the future.
Perhaps one of the best features of the hotel though is just their location. It’s a game-day favorite during football season and is ideal for the business traveler, putting you just steps from most major businesses in Uptown Charlotte and allowing easy access to all the fun activities taking place in the Romare Bearden Park. Plus as the central neighborhood in Charlotte, guests can travel to many of the other local neighborhoods in just a short car ride.
