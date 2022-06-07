Air Canada Service to Grenada Set for Fall Return
Air Canada will resume direct, twice weekly service from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport on October 30, said Clarice Modeste-Curwen, Grenada’s minister of tourism, civil aviation, climate resilience and the environment in a statement.
Earlier this year Air Canada suspended service to several Caribbean destinations including Grenada citing effects of the pandemic and “increasingly low demand for flights.”
“The return of Air Canada is welcome news at a time when accessibility and travel convenience are key to attracting international visitors,” said Modeste-Curwen.
“Canadian arrival numbers have remained strong, in spite of the absence of direct service,” she added, “so we know that the demand is there. We are committed to working alongside our airline partners to ensure continuous connectivity to our country.”
Travel to Grenada is “pacing ahead of 2019 numbers and group business is up 37 percent,” stated Diana Rodriguez, Air Canada Vacations’ product director.
“Canada is recognized as one of the most important tourism generating markets in the world with 41 percent of Canadians choosing beach destinations,” said Petra Roach, the Grenada Tourism Authority’s CEO, who recently met Grenada’s Canadian stakeholders and travel partners.
“To that end, Grenada continues to be a firm favorite amongst Canadian travelers with a typical stay of up to 10 days on island,” she said. “This market has continued to grow over the years and delivers a great return on investment.”
Under current entry protocols, travelers to Grenada are not required to undergo a COVID-19 test prior to or upon arrival and to quarantine on arrival. Travelers to the country no longer must complete a health declaration form prior to or upon arrival or quarantine on arrival.
