Australia Announces Efforts to Help Tourism Industry After Fires
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood January 21, 2020
The Australian government announced communities and tourism businesses impacted by the devastating wildfires would receive an initial payment of $76 million through the Morrison Government’s National Bushfire Recovery Fund.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government is looking to support the country’s $152 billion tourism industry by offering to protect jobs, small businesses and local economies by stimulating travelers to return to the continent.
Study Sheds Light on Americans' New Year's Travel...Features & Advice
Boeing Reportedly Seeking $10 Billion in Loans to Cover 737...Airlines & Airports
New Software Issue Threatens to Delay 737 MAX AgainAirlines & Airports
Health Officials to Screen Passengers Arriving in US From...Impacting Travel
Officials have already shifted 6,000 soldiers to the region to offer assistance and issued more than $50 million in emergency payments. The government views the success of the country’s tourism industry as “make or break” for Australia’s economy.
“Australian tourism is facing its biggest challenge in living memory,” Prime Minister Morrison said in a statement. “One in thirteen Australian jobs rely on tourism and hospitality so our $76 million investment is an urgent injection to help all those hotels, restaurants and cafes and tour operators get back on their feet.”
“This is about getting more visitors to help keep local businesses alive and protect local jobs right across the country and especially in those areas so directly devastated such as Kangaroo Island and the Adelaide Hills, the Blue Mountains and right along the NSW Coast and East Gippsland in Victoria,” Morrison’s statement continued.
The initial tourism recovery package includes $20 million for a nationally coordinated domestic marketing initiative and $25 million for a global marketing campaign to drive international visitation.
In addition, $10 million of the fund will be provided for a regional tourism events initiative across bushfire affected areas, $9.5 million for an international media and travel trade hosting initiative, $6.5 million to support tourism business’ attendance at the Australian Tourism Exchange and $5 million for a diplomatic education network.
Federal Minister for Tourism Simon Birmingham told local media outlets the funding boost would not only help get tourists back into areas that need it most but also make it clear that Australia is open for business.
“Tourism is the lifeblood of so many communities around Australia and it’s absolutely critical that we help to get people back visiting those communities that rely on tourism,” Minister Birmingham said.
For more information on Australia
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS