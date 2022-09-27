Best Places to Travel With Kids in Latin America
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes September 27, 2022
After almost three years of staying home, the kids are ready to go out and enjoy fun outdoor experiences. Latin America offers various options, including adventure tours in the region's many mountains, jungles and lakes.
These are some of the activities that can be carried out in various countries in the region.
Ecuador
Children enjoy a holiday with their parents where they can connect with nature, and Ecuador offers fun experiences, such as horse riding in the different mountains of the country where they have the opportunity to see up close, and touch, the different farm animals that are raised in Ecuadorian localities.
Another great experience is walking with the family near the different active volcanoes of Ecuador, especially in the Cotopaxi National Park, which is located very close to Quito, the country's capital. For older children looking to do sport in the mountains there are activities such as cycling, rock climbing, and rafting, always supervised by adults and with specialized guides to ensure safety. This service is also offered in adventure walks that take place in jungles such as the Cuyabeno Reserve, where families can spend the night in a Lodge, enjoy typical food and discover hundreds of exotic animals.
Mexico
The Riviera Maya is one of the most recommended places to travel with the family and take the kids to enjoy incredible resorts designed for them, as well as archeological areas that offer special tours explained for their age. To get to know different species of animals, kids and their parents can't miss the Croco Con Zoo, very close to the city of Cancun, where they can see monkeys running freely, parrots of all colors, crocodiles, and exotic species endemic to the country, such as the famous hairless dog Xoloitzcuintle.
One of the places that kids enjoy the most is Xel-Há Park, located in the middle of the jungle. This is an incredible natural aquarium, in the Riviera Maya, where families can enjoy a day full of activities, such as snorkeling, exploring mangroves, and cycling through the park, among many other experiences. In addition to this, kids can enjoy attractions such as zip lines, jungle tours, and bungee jumping, to name a few, at the Selvatica amusement park, which is located in the city of Cancun.
Peru
In addition to visiting the ruins of Machu Picchu, children and their parents can visit Manu National Park, a highly recommended place to enjoy vast flora and fauna such as giant river otters, gators, jaguars, and bears, among others. With the support of expert guides, the kids can learn about the region's fabulous ecosystems.
For those who like jungle adventures, Iquitos, a city located in the middle of the Amazon rainforest, is a must. Kids can see pink dolphins, monkeys, and gators as well as get close to the residents of the communities who will teach them the secrets of their great culture.
Chile
In this vast country, the kids and their parents find fascinating places that bring them closer to nature and the cosmos, such as the tours of San Pedro de Atacama, one of the best places in the world for stargazing. Here families can take a tour from the town of San Pedro to the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observatory, which has several telescopes. Expert guides explain the universe, galaxies, and the solar system in an unparalleled adventure for children. There are explanations specially focused on children who enjoy this extraordinary experience.
In Santiago, the country's capital, kids can have fun in the different museums created especially for them, such as the Railway Museum, where they can see a large collection of locomotives, and the Artequin Museum where the works of art are exposed to their height for them to admire, and the National Aeronautical and Space Museum, where the kids see a variety of spacecraft.
Bolivia
A great idea of adventure is that children and their families sail on a small boat on the incredible Madidi National Park or Lake Titicaca and enjoy the different islands located in its surroundings. There they have the opportunity to get close to the kids from the local communities who share their customs and way of life with them.
For those who love dinosaurs, it is highly recommended that they know closely the traces left by these incredible animals of the past that are marked in the Torotoro National Park. This extraordinary prehistoric site has traces dating back more than 100 million years. In addition to these attractions, families can travel on cableway to the city of La Paz, the capital of the country, and enjoy, from the heights, the beauties of this place located on the heights of the Andes mountain range.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
More by Valentín Fuentes
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS