Cancun Entices Tourists With Discounts, Free Hotel Nights
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti May 29, 2020
The Mexican Caribbean state of Quintana Roo is preparing to reopen itself to tourism beginning on June 8, as Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez announced this past week.
In the interim, area tourism and hospitality companies, particularly in the popular holiday hotspots of Cancun and the Riviera Maya region, are bringing back employees to begin training in the ways of the “new normal” and prepare facilities to restart operations, said Roberto Cintrón Gómez, president of the Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres.
While COVID-19 has not yet been eradicated in the region, Quintana Roo has just instituted a new, targeted ‘Clean & Safe Check Certification’ program to help tourism-centric businesses and service providers demonstrate to visitors that they’re adhering to the highest level of hygiene and sanitation standards, in a bid to restore consumer confidence.
Now, a new private initiative has been launched to actively attract tourists, both international and domestic, back to vacation in their favorite Mexican Caribbean coastal haunts, and it’s entitled the #Come2MexicanCaribbean (or #VenAlCaribeMexicanoX2 in Spanish) campaign.
Atelier de Hoteles’ commercial director, Vicente Madrigal, explained that the discounts and promotions associated with the campaign will revolve around the number “2,” per the hashtag slogan.
Participating hotels will be offering an additional two free nights to guests with paid stays of two nights or more, two kids can stay for free with two paying adult guests and car rental businesses will be giving customers an extra two days free when they pay for at least two days’ hire.
Participating spas and golf courses will provide 20-percent discounts as part of the promotion; some theme parks will be offering two-for-one admissions, and select restaurants will also offer related discounts. Still, around 75 percent of organizations backing the initiatives are hotels and resorts, revealed The Yucatan Times.
Reporting on a May 27 virtual event presented by the Mexican firm of Atelier de Hoteles (the campaign’s designer), Mexico News Daily said that eleven different destinations in Quintana Roo have planned involvement in the promotion.
The Daily Mirror reported that over 200 firms have already signed on to take part in the campaign, which will officially launch on June 15. In addition to Cancun, tourism-reliant businesses on nearby Isla Mujeres and in Puerto Morelos and Tulum are expected to join in.
“It’s designed to reactivate holidays to our destinations after the crisis caused by COVID-19,” confirmed Oliver Reinhart, CEO of Atelier de Hoteles, which owns luxury all-inclusive properties in Cancun and Playa Mujeres. On May 27, he told local media, “In the face of this atypical situation, we had to react to maintain our spectacular destinations in the forefront of tourists’ minds. We are convinced the formula to reactivate tourism is working together.”
Reinhart also clarified, “The campaign is not about cheating the destination to a two-for-one. Cancun is worth what it is. If it’s now available at a cheaper price, take advantage of it because it’s not going to last forever.”
As an extension of the campaign, giveaway contests are reportedly being organized that would award the winners a vacation for two for the next 20 years.
For more information, visit come2mexicancaribbean.com.
