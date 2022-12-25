Cancun Sets the Standard for Sustainable Beaches
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes December 25, 2022
Cancun has shown a very high responsibility for the environment as the destination with the cleanest beaches in Mexico by receiving the highest number of Blue Flag awards for meeting the highest quality standards in terms of sustainability. Blue Flag's goal is to connect the public with their nature through environmental education initiatives that must be permanently offered with information relevant in terms of biodiversity, ecosystems, and ecological phenomena.
Seven beaches in Cancun and 31 boats that met the standards required by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) have been certified in the delivery corresponding to 2022-2023. The beaches that renewed their Blue Flag certification are Playa del Niño, Playa Las Perlas, Playa Chac Mool, Playa Ballenas, Playa Marlín, Playa Delfines, and Playa Coral.
The hotels recognized for their high responsibility in maintenance and care are Fiesta Americana Condesa, Live Aqua Beach Resort, and Iberostar. This international label is highly valued by millions of people who know the importance of creating initiatives to set high-quality standards in environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, safety, and services.
According to Joaquín Díaz Ríos, FEE Chief, Cancun has become the national capital of Blue Flag which means that its tourism industry can be confident that it will enjoy an environmentally friendly destination for many years to come. Mexico is number 10 in the world, ranking in terms of Blue Flag certifications, with 103 locations.
Blue Flag operates under the auspices of the Foundation for Environmental Education, based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Applicants for the label must meet and maintain several strict environmental criteria during the current season. Through close global collaboration, the Foundation for Environmental Education ensures the program's expansion and the standards Blue Flag maintains internationally.
The concessionaires or operators of the beaches, marinas, or sustainable tourism boats have obtained the right to display the Blue Flag by meeting the international criteria required by the program and are committed to ensuring continued compliance with all requirements. In addition, the Foundation for Environmental Education may conduct site monitoring visits at any time to verify compliance.
