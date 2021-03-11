Charming Traditional Hotels of Quito
WHY IT RATES: Experience part of Quito's history by staying at one of these incredible hotels, which work with a variety of budgets. —Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse
The hotel infrastructure in Quito largely reflects the city's history, from its cobbled streets and squares of the Historic Center, declared by UNESCO as the first Cultural Heritage Site of Humanity in 1978. The well-preserved historic buildings, traditions and culture make Quito a unique destination.
Here is a list of the classic and luxury hotels of the city, emblematic places that are preserved despite the passing of time. Whether booking a room at any of these properties or just visiting them to take a picture of the place, these are must-visit places to be included on your next trip.
1. Illa Experience Hotel
Located in one of the warmest and welcoming neighborhoods in the Historic Center, San Marcos, this is a luxurious hotel where guests and visitors can immerse themselves into Quito's culture and have a unique cultural experience. The building itself represents the exquisite style of the mansions of Quito from the early 18th century, and some modifications were made between 1910 and 1920.
Perhaps most enticing of all, savor innovative Ecuadorian cuisine at the hotel’s award-winning restaurant partner, Nuema, awarded best restaurant in Ecuador 2020 and in the top 50 in Latin America 2020. The brilliance of their dishes comes from finding ways to respect traditional products without being traditional, such as farm-to-table with ancient ingredients and modern innovation.
2. Mama Cuchara Hotel
Mama Cuchara Hotel is situated in the Historic Center of Quito, in an 18th century, fully renovated Spanish house. This house served as a conspiracy center against the conservative President Gabriel García Moreno, in 1875. This hotel has a privileged location as it is within walking distance from different tourist attractions such as Plaza San Francisco, La Ronda street, among others. It also surprises with the avant-garde design that contrasts with the authenticity of the colonial building. It also captivates visitors with an art gallery with temporary exhibitions of Ecuadorian artists.
3. Casa Gangotena
Casa Gangotena, a Relais & Chateaux hotel, one of the most impressive buildings in the Historic Center of Quito, enjoys a fantastic location, just in front of Plaza San Francisco, a few blocks from the Basilica del Voto Nacional, the City Museum, Plaza Santo Domingo, the Palacio de Carondelet, the Compañia de Jesus church and several cultural centers, in the middle of the most charming and traditional neighborhoods of the capital city of Ecuador.
Due to its magnificent architecture, it is one of the buildings that stands out in Quito's Old Town. In addition to being known for its history, which dates to the seventeenth century, this building belonged to the Gangotena family, whose members were politicians, landowners, academics, businessmen and poets. This luxury hotel opened its doors in 2011, becoming an ambassador of the Ecuadorian hospitality and an exclusive meeting and relaxing center.
Casa Gangotena has received several international awards, such as the World’s Best 2020, and stands out for being the only Ecuadorian establishment on this important list.
4. Carlota Hotel
Standing out for its spectacular architecture, Carlota is a hotel that rescues a property built at the beginning of the 19th century and part of the history of the Historic Center of Quito. Since 1966 Doña Carlota Echeverría, a distinguished lady, acquired this house and lived in it for over four decades. The hotel has its name in her honor.
Carlota Hotel is recognized for its sustainable practices that contribute to reducing energy consumption and excessive water consumption, lowering the impact on the surrounding environment and ecosystems. These practices and actions are admired by its employees and visitors.
5. Vista del ángel Boutique Hotel
With its infrastructure with colonial characteristics, this hotel shines in the middle of the tourist attractions of the downtown area, the best preserved and the largest colonial area in America. Located on top of a hill, travelers who wish to climb to the top of the hotel will discover one of the best panoramic views of the capital, where it is possible to appreciate all the cultural heritage and natural beauties that make Quito a one-of-a-kind destination.
Recognized as a heritage establishment, the hotel will enchant you from the first moment. With its facade of Spanish Arabic and Mudejar style, this property has a wide range of services that reveal the charm of Ecuador.
These are just a few hotels where you can feel and live the traditions of Quito. It should be noted that throughout the Historic Center, as well as at the La Mariscal sector, there are different hotels and hostels that preserve the fascinating style of old Quito such as Casa El Edén, La Casona de la Ronda, among others.
Travelers can also find and enjoy a wide range of international chain hotels. Their modern architecture contributes to the contrast of the past and present relationship of the city and to the visual spectacle the city of Quito offers. At each step, visitors will find the secrets that make Quito a fascinating destination.
¡Enjoy the history and live the present of Quito!
SOURCE: Quito press release.
