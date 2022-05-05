Last updated: 11:55 AM ET, Thu May 05 2022

Croatia Ends Pandemic-Related Entry Requirements

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz May 05, 2022

Krka, Croatia.
Krka, Croatia. (photo via Cruise Croatia)

Croatia lifted all of its pandemic-related entry requirements and restrictions on May 1, another European country lifting its requirements ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer season.

According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, the announcement was made quietly, though the country’s tourism website has now been updated with the new information since the announcement was made.

Countries like Bulgaria and Switzerland have been ending all pandemic-related restrictions since around the beginning of April, though countries along the Mediterranean do tend to remain stricter when it comes to entry requirements. Italy and Greece continue to loosen their requirements for the summer season, but some still remain.

Croatia saw a large spike in cases in January, but daily confirmed cases have been lowering since, according to Our World in Data. So far, Croatia has reported 1.12 million positive cases since the pandemic began and 15,848 deaths. 56.7 percent of its population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information on current travel requirements to Croatia or other countries around the globe, check out our interactive guide:

For information on travel specifically to Croatia, please click here.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
