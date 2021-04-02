Croatia Latest Country To Waive Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti April 02, 2021
Croatia has just become the latest country to authorize fully vaccinated foreign travelers to forego its otherwise mandatory COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements.
Visitors from any country who have completed their course of vaccination at least 14 days prior to their departure will be exempt from current travel restrictions, Croatia's Ministry of the Interior announced.
Regardless of their immunization status, Americans can currently visit Croatia for tourism purposes only if they have proof of pre-paid accommodation arrangements at a hotel, campsite, private rental, rented vessel or other tourist lodgings. Note that just having a reservation won’t cut it—accommodations must be paid for in full, in advance.
Unvaccinated U.S. tourists can also visit, but they’ll need to show proof of negative PCR or antigen results from a COVID-19 test administered no more than 48 hours prior to arrival. Those who enter Croatia on the basis of an antigen test result and are staying longer than 10 days must repeat the test within 10 days of the first.
Persons who provide proof that they previously tested positive for COVID-19 and fully recovered within the past six months are exempt from the mandatory testing and self-isolation obligations. Children under seven years old who are accompanied by a parent or guardian are not subject to testing requirements.
Travel + Leisure reported that third-country nationals (citizens of non-Schengen area countries), including Americans, also have the option to test upon arrival, but are obliged to remain in self-isolation pending delivery of their results. If, for some reason, a test can’t be performed, then the person must quarantine for a full 10 days.
There are various other categories of travelers that are considered exempt from having to present viral test results, proof of vaccination or documented recovery from COVID-19, which are detailed on the U.S. Embassy in Croatia’s website.
It's important to remember that—vaccinated or not—Americans will need to present negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure back to the United States in order to re-enter the country; although new CDC guidelines for vaccinated travelers have eliminated the need for seven days’ self-isolation upon returning.
For more information on Croatia
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS