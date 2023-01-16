Discover Family Friendly Hotels in Mexico City
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes January 16, 2023
Mexico City offers many places for family fun and grand hotels that consider their needs with activities for all ages.
These are some of the hotels where families find fun experiences to enjoy the exciting Mexico City.
Sofitel Mexico City Reforma
Located within walking distance of the famous Chapultepec Castle, this luxurious hotel is ideal for families looking to have fun in Mexico City by visiting the facilities of this historic Castle, built in 1863, where there are activities for children and guided tours of the area that conclude with a visit to the Caracol Museum and National Museum of History, where tourists know about Mexico's Independence.
Outside the hotel, on the emblematic Paseo de la Reforma, families can rent bicycles to explore the area and enjoy parks, gardens, museums, art galleries, cafes, and exclusive restaurants and boutiques in the elegant Polanco area. In addition, at Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, children have fun in workshops where they learn to cook pizzas and make crafts with a Le Petit Prince theme. They can also check in at the hotel and receive a surprise and fun amenity once they enter their room.
Other activities designed for children, including snacks and drinks, are Coloriage with Le Petit Prince and Sembrando Vie, where they learn to grow plants, take care of the environment, and know the importance of preserving nature. Another activity is Apéritif for children, where they learn how to prepare cocktails without alcohol. They can also enjoy reading sessions, cookie decorations, movies, and board games that can be played with the family in the comfort of their room.
Adults can enjoy pre-Hispanic body treatments in a fusion of Mexican and French cultures with textures, colors, and aromas at the Sofitel Spa with L'Occitane. In addition, families can share a refreshing day in the saltwater pool with beautiful views of Mexico City.
Hyatt Regency Mexico City
Located in the elegant Polanco neighborhood, this pet-friendly hotel offers a wide range of activities for families visiting fabulous Mexico City. Nearby are fascinating museums, parks, restaurants, shops, cafes, and bars that make families spend enjoyable days walking around the area.
In addition, families enjoy the impressive Chapultepec Forest, which has ample entertainment areas such as boat rental to sail on the main lake, the museums of Natural History, History, Modern Art, and Caracol Museum, as well as a large zoo with free admission.
Families can request information about tours to iconic places like Xochimilco, where children and adults have fun strolling in flower boats along canals while enjoying typical Mexican food and traditional Mariachi music. Guests can also visit Six Flags Mexico (south of the city) and the Inbursa Aquarium, located a short distance from the hotel.
Before returning to Hyatt Regency Mexico City, families can walk along Presidente Masaryk Avenue in the Polanco neighborhood and enjoy elegant cafes, restaurants, and world-class boutiques. Once at the hotel, they have four restaurants with different dining experiences, a swimming pool, a gym, a tennis court, and luxurious rooms.
Camino Real Polanco México
This five-star hotel, located in the exclusive area of Polanco, has big spaces to enjoy with the family or on a business trip. It features extensive food and beverage options in restaurants offering various world-class dining options. In addition, its services include shops, cafes, bars, fitness centers, a spa, a vast swimming pool in a large garden, and a children's club, among others.
The hotel is within walking distance of the iconic Chapultepec Park, a beautiful place for families due to the number of activities that can be done, such as bike rental and visits to the zoo, lakes, and museums located within this large park. In addition, Camino Real Polanco Mexico is close to the emblematic Museum of Anthropology and the extraordinary Rufino Tamayo Museum, which presents avant-garde works of art by modern and contemporary creators from all over the world.
In the Kids Club, children have fun with activities specially designed to motivate their creativity, where they are always supervised by professional staff. In addition, if parents plan to spend time in the gym or spa or visit one of the restaurants, they can request a babysitting service (at a cost) so that their young children have fun and be cared for while they enjoy other experiences.
The wide variety of restaurants in Camino Real Polanco Mexico offers an extensive cuisine with Mexican, European, and Asian flavors, in Beefbar (Angus beef cuts), Centro Castellano (Spanish), La Huerta (International), Morimoto (Japanese), Blue Lounge (Bar), Café Tamayo (Coffee Shop), and Token Café (Coffee Shop).
Zócalo Central
This hotel is located in the heart of Mexico City's Historical Center, making it ideal for families to walk around or cycle in the area, which can be requested at the hotel. It is opposite the Metropolitan Cathedral and the National Palace and a few steps from the majestic Templo Mayor, the National Museum of Art, and the Palace of Fine Arts, among many other important historical and cultural sites of Mexico City.
Both families and couples enjoy excellent service in the different restaurants of Zocalo Central. Balcón del Zócalo has breakfast, lunch, and gourmet Mexican dinners, tasting menus, signature mixology, and national wines while guests admire the Historical Center from the heights. On the other hand, Café Central, located on the ground floor of the hotel, offers deli & coffee shop food and drinks at no charge to guests.
Zócalo Central offers tours (at a cost) for all tastes that include emblematic experiences of Mexico, such as visits to the Basilica of Guadalupe, Pyramids of Teotihuacán, Sanctuary of the Monarch Butterfly, and further trips to visit the Magical Towns of Taxco and Real del Monte, as well as Cuernavaca, Puebla, Cacahuamilpa Caves, and the Aztec Tour in which guests visit emblematic sites of Mexico City accompanied by authorized guides, such as Paseo de la Reforma, Olympic Stadium, Palace of Fine Arts, Plaza de la Constitución, and Templo Mayor.
While the adult guests exercise in the various state-of-the-art machines of the hotel's gym, expert babysitters can look after young children. The hotel also has facilities for disabled guests with wheelchair ramps along the property and security guards present in all areas.
