Disney World Affirms Commitment to Health and Safety Ahead of Reopening
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti July 07, 2020
On July 11, Disney will proceed with the phased reopening plan for its worldwide parks and resorts by reopening the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, which will become the first of the company’s domestic theme parks to welcome back guests. First, Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 11, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.
Chief Medical Officer of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Dr. Pamela Hymel, today released a recap of Disney’s new set of health and safety measures being implemented in the theme parks. The new system incorporates guidance from government and local health authorities, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as input from the U.S. Travel Association and Disney’s own team of health experts.
With Disney cast members’ support and guest cooperation, the combination of multi-level measures will go a long way toward preserving the health and safety of everyone who comes to enjoy the parks, and the reimagined Disney experience with all of its magic intact.
Disney’s all-around approach is designed to help reduce risk within the carefully managed environments of its parks and resorts. Several new sets of operational guidelines and protocols fall under the following categories:
Health and Wellness:
—Limiting and carefully managing park attendance by requiring guests to make advance reservations and ticket purchases.
—Reducing capacity so that there are fewer people in the parks to allow for physical distancing, which the CDC promotes as a key measure for COVID-19 prevention. Physical distancing requirements will apply in attractions, queues, dining areas and various other locations.
—Physical barriers have also been installed in spots where physical distancing proves difficult to manage.
—All guests entering Disney theme parks will need to have their temperature quickly scanned.
—Cast members and guests (ages two and older) will be required to wear face-coverings, with the exception of while eating, drinking or swimming.
—Increased hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout Disney parks and resorts.
—First aid locations are staffed by experienced nurses, who have updated their protocols for responding to guests displaying symptoms.
Cleaning and Disinfection:
—Across the parks and resorts, already high standards for cleanliness and sanitization have been elevated, with special emphasis placed on common spaces, such as attractions and queues, dining venues, hotel lobbies and transportation vehicles.
—Cleaning frequency has increased, especially in high-traffic areas and for frequently-touched surfaces, like handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms, public elevators and escalators, etc.
—After park closing, each park will undergo an enhanced cleaning prior to guests arriving on the following day.
—Guest rooms at Disney-owned and -operated hotels will receive an enhanced cleaning between guest stays, with a light-cleaning service offering (e.g., trash removal, replenishing towels and amenities) will be offered every other day during guests’ stays.
Technology Solutions:
—Existing Disney apps, such as ‘My Disney Experience’, have been enhanced with features that enable visitors to find hand-sanitizer and hand-washing locations, peruse digital menus and much more.
—Tech solutions like Mobile Order, cashless payments and MagicBands already make it easier for guests to minimize employee-customer contact and maintain social distancing.
—Hotel guests now have the ability to chat with a Resort Cast Member via the ‘My Disney Experience’ app for assistance at any time during their stay, providing convenient customer-support services that don’t require guests to wait in line or visit the lobby.
Cast Member Training:
—Disney park cast members are receiving targeted training on the new policies and practices in place, including how to help guests adhere to the new health and safety measures.
—Employee areas are being cleaned with increased frequency, and new workplace practices include protocols for routine temperature checks, the wearing of face coverings and physical distancing.
—Cast members are instructed to self-screen for temperature elevation and any symptoms of illness prior to each shift, and remain at home if they feel unwell.
Working Together:
—Disney is providing all the resources necessary to make guests aware of its new policies, proactively sharing information ahead of time so that guests can know what to expect during their visit.
—New signage at the parks and resorts underscores the importance of personal health and hygiene measures, physical distancing, etc.
—Disney has even dedicated a special group of cast members to explain new procedures to guests in the park, who are also available to answer any questions and encourage everyone to adhere to the new guidelines.
—A new 'Together We Can Make Today Incredible’ health and safety campaign brings in Disney characters from ‘The Incredibles’ movies to help emphasize the need to adhere to healthy behavioral guidelines.
For more information, visit disneyworld.disney.go.com.
