Disney World Updates Reservation System Ahead of Reopening
Entertainment Patrick Clarke May 29, 2020
Walt Disney World Resort has announced a series of updates for new ticket sales and hotel reservations; dining and experiences and FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours ahead of the attraction's phased reopening beginning on July 11.
The parks will manage attendance through a new reservation system on DisneyWorld.com that will require all guests to make a reservation in advance of their visit in order to gain entry.
Hawaii Extends Quarantine Order for TouristsDestination & Tourism
What The 2020 Summer Cruise Season Will Look LikeCruise Line & Cruise Ship
A Positive Sign: The Nation’s Golf Courses Are ReopeningDestination & Tourism
Mexican Caribbean Announces ‘Clean & Safe Check...Destination & Tourism
Disney is temporarily pausing new ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel reservations so it can prioritize existing tickets and reservations. Those guests with existing tickets and Annual Passholders can make a reservation before new tickets are sold and will be contacted with additional details.
New ticket sales and Disney Resort hotel reservations will resume at a later time, with reservations limited due to attendance restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 impact.
Upon reopening, some offerings, including restaurants and behind-the-scenes tours will also be limited in capacity. Disney has canceled all existing dining reservations and experience bookings, including Disney dining plans included in packages, but plans to reopen a limited number of dining and experience bookings closer to reopening.
What's more, Disney is moving from a 180-day booking window to a 60-day window for dining and experience bookings so that guests can secure plans much closer to their visit.
Finally, Disney announced that its FastPass+ service will be suspended for the time being so that it can use the additional queue space to manage capacity and maintain social distancing. Existing FastPass+ selections will be automatically canceled as a result and Extra Magic Hours will be temporarily suspended.
Disney is reaching out to affected guests to provide them with additional information and details on what their options are, including refunds.
Contact your travel advisor or visit the "Know Before You Go" hub at DisneyWorld.com/Updates for the latest information.
For more information on Orlando, Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS