2021 Walt Disney World Resort Vacation Packages Now Available
Entertainment Patrick Clarke June 24, 2020
Bookings opened for 2021 Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages at nearly two dozen select Disney Resort hotels on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 2021 vacation packages for select Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotels will go on sale this Sunday, June 28.
Paris Gradually Reopening to European, International TravelersDestination & Tourism
USTOA Member Survey Reveals Recent Increase in BookingsTour Operator
Here's What It’s Like Traveling to Cancun and...Features & Advice
Delta Confirms 500 Test Positive, 10 Dead From CoronavirusAirlines & Airports
Norwegian Cruise Line Creates Video Explaining New ProtocolsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Vacation packages, which do not guarantee theme park availability, are valid for arrivals beginning January 1, 2021, with end dates before September 27, 2021. Normal terms and conditions for final payments, cancelations and change fees will apply for all 2021 vacation bookings, Disney said.
See below for a complete list of Disney Resort hotels available to book for 2021:
—Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
—Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
—Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
—Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
—Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
—Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
—Disney’s Beach Club Villas
—Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
—Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
—Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
—Disney’s Contemporary Resort
—Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
—Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground
—Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
—Disney’s Old Key West Resort
—Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
—Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
—Disney’s Pop Century Resort
—Disney’s Riviera Resort
—Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
—Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts
—The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Due to Disney's phased reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, guests will need to make park reservations for arrivals starting in 2021. Travelers should book park reservations immediately after linking their 2021 vacation package in the My Disney Experience app.
Disney plans to build on the app's digital key feature next year by bringing features of a MagicBand to guests' smart devices. The resort will do away with complimentary MagicBands for Disney Resort hotel guests for new reservations with arrivals beginning January 1, 2021, but will still offer the option to purchase new MagicBands at a discount. Guests can use the My Disney Experience app or a Key to the World card in lieu of a MagicBand.
Guests are encouraged to work with a trusted travel advisor who can not only single out the ideal hotel but help ensure a theme park reservation and guide clients through any unexpected changes due to the ongoing pandemic.
For more information on Orlando, Florida
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS