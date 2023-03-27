Last updated: 04:21 PM ET, Mon March 27 2023

Expedition Company Launches What’s Being Dubbed “World’s Longest Bus Journey” Across Europe

Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor March 27, 2023

Istanbul to London Bus, Adventures Overland
A new 12,000-kilometer bus journey will take passengers to 22 countries.

For more than a few travelers, a two-month long bus trip may sound like a bit of a nightmare. But that sentiment might change perhaps, if the bus in question is luxurious and the two-month itinerary includes plans to stop in some 22 countries across Europe.

That’s exactly the case with Adventure Overland’s latest offering. The Indian expedition company is launching what has been dubbed “the world’s longest bus journey.” Slated to kick off in August, the trip will take up to 30 participants from Turkey to the Balkans, eastern Europe, Scandinavia, and west Europe before concluding in London.

ADVERTISING

The company promises that the 12,000-kilometer journey will be “unlike any other in which you will experience varied countries, cultures, customs, climates, currencies, time zones, people, food, and above all, get to see the creations of mother nature, one kilometer at a time, from the comfort of your seat.”

You May Also Like

Paddington station in London, U.K. gallery icon How To Stay Safe When Traveling in Europe This Summer Destination & Tourism

VisitBritain, UK, United Kingdom, England, Manchester, accents, dialects, campaigns, promotions VisitBritain’s New Online Accent Game Challenges... Destination & Tourism

Lighthouse Point, Bahamas, Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruises Announces Inaugural Sailing to New Island... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

traveler, young woman, heart, outdoors, nature, park Travel Habits of Different Age Groups Revealed in New Study Features & Advice

Uniworld, Italian river cruise ships, venice river ships Uniworld Launches Flash Sale Offering up to 60 Percent... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

The highlight of the journey will be reaching Nord Kapp, the northernmost point of the European continent that’s accessible by road. But there will plenty of other memorable experiences as well. Participants will also be able to witness the Northern Lights in Scandinavia, visit a concentration camp in Auschwitz, Poland, and take in the stunning natural beauty of the Fjords in Norway.

Northern Lights, Finland, Europe
Northern Lights, Finland (Photo via Getty Images)

One of Adventure Overland’s founders, Tushar Agarwal, told CNN in a statement that: “every single route in each country has been vetted to ensure that the journey is seamless so participants on Bus to London can get on board with the knowledge and confidence that they are in safe hands.”

The price-tag for this one-of-a-kind getaway is a steep $24,300, a fee that includes daily breakfast, 30 lunches and dinners and all hotel stays.

As for the bus that will be your mode of transport for two months? It includes such features as reclining adjustable seats with what the company’s website describes as “ample legroom”, individual entertainment systems and mobile phone charging points, among other features.

The journey kicks-off August 7 and wraps-up October 1.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Europe, Finland, Norway, Istanbul, Turkey

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Mia Taylor

Mia Taylor
Downtown Athens, Georgia

Southeastern Conference Cities Launch 'Visit the SEC'...

The World's Happiest Countries Revealed for 2023

California Ski Resorts Extend Season in Wake of Record Snowfall

Florida NAACP Pushes for Travel Advisory Amid Governor DeSantis' Policies

gallery icon Top Destination Travel News From March

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS