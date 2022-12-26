Five World-Class Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta
December 26, 2022
In addition to being one of the best beach destinations in Mexico, Puerto Vallarta is distinguished as one of the places that offer its visitors extraordinary gastronomy in world-class restaurants. Here are five of the best restaurants offering sophisticated international menus.
Barcelona Tapas
This Spanish haute cuisine restaurant is located in a privileged area facing the bay of Puerto Vallarta. It offers a tapas menu with fresh products and homemade flavors, including excellent bread.
The menu is created and personally supervised by William Carballo, chef and owner of Barcelona Tapas, who offers a service that receives more than 40,000 people each year who enjoy their creations. The gastronomic products are vast but highlights are Shrimp Cream, Andalusian Gazpacho, the traditional Valencian Paella, a lot of seafood recipes, and a wide variety of tapas, including Serrano Ham, and Shereded Fresh Tomatoes, among others.
In addition, among the emblematic specialties that no diner can miss are Spanish Tortilla, Chicken and Beef Pinchos, Pork Filet with Beans, Three Cheeses Eggplant, Grilled Asparagus, Shrimp in Garlic, Gallega Octopus, and Baby Squid Mediterranean Style. Barcelona Tapas also offers lessons on how to cook Paella with chef Juan Pablo Valencia. It includes two tapas, Paella, dessert, and a glass of white wine. In addition, the restaurant offers special events such as romantic dinners, catering, Paella and tapas for parties, cooking classes, and special and private events.
Café des Artistes
This has been the emblematic restaurant of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas for over three decades. The cuisine blends flavors of French cuisine with Mexican inspiration in the work of the founder, chef Thierry Blouet, a gastronomic artist who offers a sophisticated menu in an elegant atmosphere and service of the highest standard.
Café des Artistes has several spaces where guests enjoy the creations of Chef Blouet and the Ballroom, representing the original design of the first Café des Artistes. Huichols artisans and the famous designer Cristina Covalin designed P'yote Lounge. The chef's table that is also known as the House of Ghosts. Lush Garden comprises terraces among the trees and the Private Lounge, which is reserved exclusively for groups of 20 people.
Café des Artistes offers the Temptation Menu, which is a six-time work of gastronomic art including Laberynth Nopales (cactus), Green Risotto and Fresh Truffle, Bass, Roasted Pork Belly, Foie Gras Crème Brûlée and Habanero Chile with Passion Fruit Mousse.
There is also a vegetarian option on this menu and the dishes to share include Tartare Tuna, Iberian Table, Mussel Bowl, and Baked Cheese. In addition, there is a sophisticated variety of hot and cold starters and sumptuous dishes, such as Octopus, Shrimp, and Short Rib. All these foods are accompanied by an extensive list of wines from 10 countries, including Mexican vino from Guadalupe Valley, Parras Valley, Zacatecas, and Dolores Hidalgo.
La Cappella
Located in the heart of Puerto Vallarta, facing the bay and the city's beautiful cathedral, this gourmet restaurant offers a sophisticated menu, including Italian and international specialties, in an elegant atmosphere ideal for dinner with friends or family.
La Capella's world-class dinners include salmon filet, slow-cooked Pork Leg, Chicken Escalopes with Caper Sauce, Angus Rib Eye, Baked Lobster Tail, Lamb Ribs, and Grilled Octopus, among others. In addition, guests can choose from a wide range of national and international wines and signature cocktails made with European liqueurs, mezcal, tequila, gin, vodka, and excellent quality wines.
La Cappella's desserts are extraordinary, ranging from Gluten-free Cocoa Mousse and Coffee Tiramisu to traditional Pavlova with Passion Fruit Sauce, among many other house specialties.
La Leche
This exceptional restaurant offers a minimalist menu, such as the decor, which seeks to awaken each diner's senses by interacting with stimulating dishes based mainly on American cuisine.
La Leche proposes to reinterpret the gastronomic tradition irreverently, taking advantage of local products to reinvent the menu every day in a pleasant space. The specialties are diverse and constantly changing, although it is worth mentioning that its recipes of traditional Mexican dishes are made creatively with products full of aromas, textures, and flavors that are presented aesthetically to stimulate the guests' senses.
Among other select creations, the Roast Duck stands out. It's made with ducks raised on unique farms and carefully fed between flowers and fruits that aromatize and soften their meats. Other dishes that diners should not miss are the different types of Moles, Carpacho, and Crab, to mention a few, which are accompanied by the best national and international wines and liqueurs.
Mi Cafe Restaurant & Coffee Shop
This restaurant specializes in Mediterranean and Thai dishes that span many flavors, including goat's cheese salads influenced by Greek cuisine, exotic oriental recipes, and even traditional Mexican chilaquiles.
In addition, some of its great draws are the the French Toast, Yogurt with Exotic Fruits, Bacon and Scrambled Eggs, Eggs with Spinach and Sauce, Crispy Potato, and the successful Plum-cake. Guests can also look forward to different options of gourmet coffee such as Latte, French and Ice creams, among others.
The service at Mi Café is top-notch, although the dining experience is not typical of Mexican restaurants. However, it should be noted that many connoisseurs consider it the best place to have breakfast in Puerto Vallarta.
