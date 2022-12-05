Get to Know Mexico’s Magic Towns
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes December 05, 2022
The Magic Towns of Mexico offer incredible experiences for travelers in search of culture, tradition, rich gastronomy, and beautiful natural environments. These are some examples of Magic Towns that travelers should not miss on their visit to Mexico.
Cholula
This Magic Town, located two hours from Mexico City, combines the history of a pre-Hispanic town with the architectural and cultural richness of colonial buildings. The Church of Los Remedios is the symbolic image of this syncretism. Built above an important pyramid of Cholulteca culture, the church dominates the view of this ancient valley of Mexico.
Cholula was named a Magic Town in 2012 because it was one of the most important cities of the pre-Hispanic period. According to the legend, there are 365 churches around the city, including the Temple of San Francisco, made with the traditional pottery of Talavera, in addition to the Franciscan Ex-convent of San Gabriel, one of the oldest in the American Continent.
Tourists should not miss places besides the Holy Pre-Hispanic City, such as the Royal Chapel, the Regional Museum of Cholula, the Parish of San Pedro, and Santa Maria de Tonantzintla, fabulous examples of the Spanish colonial baroque.
Bacalar
Also called the Seven Colors Lagoon, Bacalar is ideal for diving and snorkeling lovers who enjoy the enormous animal and vegetable diversity of this lush jungle of Quintana Roo.
Bacalar is a city that was founded by the Mayan civilization under the name of Sian Ka'an Bakhalal. This is the gateway to the famous underwater caves of the Blue Cenote and many Mayan archeological areas of great value that the lush jungle has covered.
The area's main attractions are, in addition to the lagoon and cenote, the Fort of San Felipe, the Museum of the Pirates, the Temple of San Joaquin, and the town's Main Square, among others.
Isla Mujeres
This is one of the most beautiful places in the Mexican Caribbean. It is ideal for those looking to have close contact with nature and relax with stunning ocean views.
Its coral reefs, located to the west of the island, are perfect for diving and snorkeling lovers who can admire extraordinary biodiversity, including the whale shark, which visits from November to February.
One of the most popular places for visitors is El Farito, Contoy Island, and the underwater sculptures of Manchones Reef, in addition to the area's cliffs where visitors can swim with dolphins, bike, and climb, among other activities. In addition, the local communities offer excellent cuisine with dishes made from fish and other seafood, such as the traditional Tikinxik, a fish baked underground or cooked on the grill, seasoned with achiote (ancient pigment), as well as the famous snail ceviche.
Other places that visitors should not miss are Garrafón (for diving and snorkeling), Hacienda Mundaca, the Mangroves of Santa Paula, and the Maya Observatory, to name a few.
Magdalena de Kino
This Magic Town, located in the state of Sonora, near the U.S. border, was founded by Father Kino in 1687. It is a picturesque town with historic landscapes and cobbled streets. It also has a first-class gastronomic offer in high-quality restaurants.
The village is inhabited by Tohono O'odham natives and the Pima Alto Indians, who revere the image of San Francisco Javier in the Temple of Santa Maria Magdalena, one of the top places to visit. Another of the emblematic places of Magdalena de Kino is the crypt of Father Kino, where the remains of essential missionaries from the time of the Spanish colony are located.
The most important and attractive places of Magdalena de Kino are the Religious Center of Our Lady of Mary Magdalene, the Cerro de la Virgen, the Colegio Coronel Fenochio, the Mission of San Ignacio Cabórica, and the Museum Eusebio Francisco Kino, among others.
