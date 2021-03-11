Gov. Cuomo To Lift New York Quarantine Requirement on April 1
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey March 11, 2021
Governor Andrew Cuomo will lift the rule requiring travelers who enter New York from other states to quarantine on April 1, 2021, NBC New York said.
Quarantining will still be required for international travelers entering New York, Cuomo said.
Travelers will also still be required to fill out New York traveler forms and act in accordance with state and federal COVID-19 guidelines.
Cuomo’s announcement came at virtually the same time that U.S. Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer reported a huge shot in the arm to the state’s vaccine program from the federal government – with upward of 100 testing sites expected to open soon.
The “vaccine supercharge,” as Schumer calls it, comes as New York virus rates are declining significantly, which has resulted in a variety of reopenings throughout the New York tri-state area.
“New Yorkers have shown strength and perseverance throughout this entire pandemic, and it shows through the numbers that continue to decrease every day,” Cuomo said. “As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we’re making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”
The accelerated vaccine program is in addition to the benefits New York will glean from the new $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, which President Joe Biden expected to sign either this week or next.
