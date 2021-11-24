Last updated: 08:59 AM ET, Wed November 24 2021

Hawaii to Lift Many Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood November 24, 2021

Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii
Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii (photo by Eric Bowman)

Hawaiian Governor David Ige announced on Tuesday the state would lift many of its coronavirus-related restrictions on December 1.

Governor Ige said the decision to lift many of the existing restrictions came as Hawaii ranked among the highest in the nation for COVID vaccination rates. The state is also still incorporating many of the safeguards implemented as part of the Safe Travels program.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Air New Zealand Dreamliner taking off

New Zealand Sets Reopening Date for Tourism

Sugar mill ruins in Nevis, Caribbean

Excursion Options Emerge Under Revised St. Kitts and Nevis...

A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane

US Transportation Secretary Not Pushing Vaccine Mandates for...

Norwegian Joy, NCL, Norwegian Caribbean, sailing, cruise, ship

NCL Expanding Miami Presence To Offer More Caribbean Sailings

“The modified federal restrictions on international arrivals and the continuation of Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate provide additional safeguards,” Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) Chief Executive Officer John De Fries said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also announced capacity limits and social distancing requirements for events on Oahu would be lifted, opening the door for the return of meetings and conventions at the Hawaii Convention Center and various resort properties.

“Capacity restrictions being lifted for events on Oahu is welcomed news for Hawaii’s meetings, conventions and incentives (MCI) market and the Hawaii Convention Center, as it will allow us to retain group bookings and secure new group business,” De Fries continued. “The announcement gives meeting planners added confidence to book events and reassure attendees they will have a safe and memorable visit here in the Hawaiian Islands.”

The HTA also recently released its Hawaii Hotel Performance Report, which showed that hotels statewide reported substantially higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy in October 2021 compared to October 2020.

When compared to October 2019, statewide ADR was higher in October 2021, but RevPAR was lower due to less occupancy. Statewide RevPAR in October 2021 was $169 (+367.0 percent), with ADR at $308 (+67.2 percent) and occupancy of 54.9 percent (+35.3 percent) compared to October 2020.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Air New Zealand Dreamliner taking off

New Zealand Sets Reopening Date for Tourism

Africa and Middle East Travel Show Signs of Recovery

Excursion Options Emerge Under Revised St. Kitts and Nevis Protocols

gallery icon 10 of the Best Holiday Attractions to Visit in NYC

Stuttgart Shares Holiday Updates, Looks Forward To a Busy 2022 Season

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS