Hawaii Unveils New International Travel Requirement Details

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood November 03, 2021

Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii
Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii (photo by Eric Bowman)

Government officials in Hawaii announced new details of the evolving Safe Travels program for international travelers planning to arrive in the state over the coming weeks.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Governor David Ige said during a Tuesday press conference that international travelers may visit the state under new federal rules, starting on November 8.

The new rules will call on all non-U.S. citizens traveling directly to the islands from another country to show proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccination and a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of boarding a flight to the United States.

As for U.S. citizens flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination, they will either need to present proof of full vaccination and a negative test or provide a negative COVID-19 test result within one day of boarding their flight to the U.S. if unvaccinated.

“As a reminder, indoor activities at restaurants, bars and social establishments must continue to require patrons remain seated with their party, maintain six feet of distancing between groups, do not mingle and wear masks at all times except when actively eating or drinking,” Ige said. “Effective November 12, outdoor activity at restaurants, bars and social establishments will no longer be subject to these restrictions.”

In addition, Governor Ige said international travelers entering the U.S. from another state or territory would be treated as domestic travelers when visiting Hawaii, beginning on November 8.

Officials also revealed airlines would be required to collect contact information from passengers to help with contact tracing, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Last month, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that officials would lift many of the coronavirus-related restrictions on outdoor and indoor events, starting in November.

