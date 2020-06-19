How Costa Rica is Preparing to Reopen for Tourism in July
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 19, 2020
As Costa Rica prepares to welcome international travelers again on July 1, the Central American nation has continued to focus on the health and safety of both visitors and workers in the tourism industry.
Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Costa Rica maintained one of the lowest fatality rates in Latin America by establishing a specialized patient center, implementing a 14-day quarantine order and safety protocols developed with the world’s top health organizations.
Statue Cruises Relaunches New York City Harbor SailingsDestination & Tourism
New Updates for Seasonal Events at Walt Disney WorldEntertainment
COVID-19 Bringing Caribbean Countries TogetherDestination & Tourism
American Cruise Lines Forced to Cancel June 20 Voyage Due to...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
During the temporary closures, hotels and resorts in Costa Rica used the downtime to make repairs, implement employee training and offer discounts for future travel, in addition to the newly implemented health and safety guidelines.
The guidelines for national and international tourists were compiled by the Costa Rican Ministry of Health and the Costa Rica Tourism Board. The country also boasts year-round activities like canopy ziplining, surfing, nocturnal tours, whale and bird watching, paddle boarding, parasailing and more.
Costa Rica continues to operate a sustainable tourism model that highlights its 27 national parks and multiple wildlife refuges. The nation also runs on 99.5 percent clean and renewable energy, with plans to achieve complete decarbonization by 2050.
Last month, United Airlines revealed plans to return to 16 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America in July, including flights to Liberia, Costa Rica, from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.
For more information on Costa Rica
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS