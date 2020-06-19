Last updated: 09:58 AM ET, Fri June 19 2020

How Costa Rica is Preparing to Reopen for Tourism in July

June 19, 2020

Volcan Arenal, Costa Rica
PHOTO: Arenal Volcano, Costa Rica. (photo courtesy of travAlliancemedia)

As Costa Rica prepares to welcome international travelers again on July 1, the Central American nation has continued to focus on the health and safety of both visitors and workers in the tourism industry.

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Costa Rica maintained one of the lowest fatality rates in Latin America by establishing a specialized patient center, implementing a 14-day quarantine order and safety protocols developed with the world’s top health organizations.

During the temporary closures, hotels and resorts in Costa Rica used the downtime to make repairs, implement employee training and offer discounts for future travel, in addition to the newly implemented health and safety guidelines.

The guidelines for national and international tourists were compiled by the Costa Rican Ministry of Health and the Costa Rica Tourism Board. The country also boasts year-round activities like canopy ziplining, surfing, nocturnal tours, whale and bird watching, paddle boarding, parasailing and more.

Costa Rica continues to operate a sustainable tourism model that highlights its 27 national parks and multiple wildlife refuges. The nation also runs on 99.5 percent clean and renewable energy, with plans to achieve complete decarbonization by 2050.

Last month, United Airlines revealed plans to return to 16 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America in July, including flights to Liberia, Costa Rica, from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.

