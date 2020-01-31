Exciting Excursions for a Los Cabos Vacation
Destination & Tourism Los Cabos Tourism Board Codie Liermann January 31, 2020
When Los Cabos comes to mind, the nightlife is one of the first things that pops into many people’s heads. This is accurate, as this destination has some of the best bars and clubs around.
However, in addition to the evening entertainment, Los Cabos also provides visitors with an array of other activities including exciting day excursions. Thrill-seekers have plenty of activities to choose from during a vacation to this area.
Whale Watching
Beginning late fall through the end of March, travelers have a good chance of seeing whales in Los Cabos, and this is a must for anyone who enjoys marine life. Whether they are gliding across the surface or jumping through the air, these creatures put on one of the best shows for those willing to wait to see it.
Swimming With Whale Sharks
Travelers feeling a bit more adventurous can choose to get beneath the surface and swim with whale sharks. Known as the “gentle giants of the sea,” these sharks sometimes weigh more than 20,000 pounds and can exceed 30 feet in length. Snorkeling alongside these massive animals is an unforgettable excursion.
ATV Exploring
Los Cabos boasts beautiful scenery, and one of the most exciting ways to take it all in is during an ATV tour. These tours give visitors access to off the beaten path areas. Kick up the dirt, and spend the day taking in the stunning surroundings.
Rappelling Down a Mountain
Going for a long hike or climbing up a mountain is fun and adventurous, but another activity to try in Los Cabos is rappelling down a mountain. With the help of an experienced instructor, visitors can descend on a rope down the mountain wall as fast or as slow as they’d like.
Parasailing
To complement exploring under the water’s surface and throughout the beautiful terrain, adventure-seekers can top off their trip with a parasailing excursion. Adrenaline is not hard to find when you’re flying high over the water, and while you’re up there, take in the views of Lover’s Beach, The Arch and more.
These are just a few of the many exciting excursions available during a vacation to Los Cabos. From zip-lining and surfing to horseback riding and riding a camel, there’s no shortage of adventure in this destination.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to start planning your next Los Cabos vacation.
For more information on Los Cabos Tourism Board, Los Cabos, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS