Jamaica Wins Three Awards at World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2022
September 02, 2022
Jamaica won three awards during the twenty-ninth annual World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2022 awards ceremony held on August 31, 2022 at the Sandals Montego Bay.
The destination was awarded the title of the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination 2022, along with two awards it has been dominating for over 10 years each.
For the sixteenth year in a row, the destination was rated the Caribbean’s Leading Destination of the year and for the fourteenth year in a row, it was named the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board of the year.
The World Travel Awards, a premier travel and tourist industry awards event since 1993, was created to reward and celebrate excellence in all sectors of the industry. Winners are decided by travel and tourism professionals as well as travelers.
Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, accepted the awards during the ceremony.
“Our beautiful destination has been a leader in the recovery of the global tourism industry due in large part to our destination assurance program that allowed us to confidently welcome visitors back to our shores,” said Minister Bartlett. “On behalf of everyone at the Jamaica Tourist Board and all our partners, I extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the travel professionals and consumers who voted and contributed to our success.”
