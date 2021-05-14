Keep California Dreamin’ With New Summer 2021 Experiences
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti May 14, 2021
To coincide with the Golden State’s planned reopening on June 15, destination marketing organization Visit California has announced the launch of its new campaign, ‘Dreaming On In California’.
And, May is California Tourism Month, so now’s the time to start planning ways to make up for those memorable moments and milestone celebrations missed in 2020, due to the pandemic.
Visit California wants to help travelers realize their “do-over” dreams by giving away once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to attend part of a weeklong celebration of “Dreaming On”. The event actually consists of multiple epic experiences taking place between June 21 and 25 in various parts of the state, including 10 elopements to take place in a single day in Napa Valley; reuniting family members at Petco Park for a San Diego Padres game; an incredibly romantic sunset meal with a celebrity chef; and more.
Locals and visitors alike can enter the contest through May 24 by sharing their stories of postponed trips or celebrations, canceled plans and special moments they missed out on in 2020 because of COVID-19. You could win the chance to turn those dashed dreams into a reality, and do it on a grander scale than you ever imagined.
Even those who don’t experience the ‘Dreaming On’ event have tons to look forward to when they visit California this summer with the state’s theme parks finally reopened, and soon to start increasing capacity, and major expansions ready to launch at the Disneyland Resort and LEGOLAND California.
At Disney California Adventure Park, the much-anticipated Avengers Campus is set to open June 4, bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the tangible realm for excited park-goers. This new land encompasses the existing Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission Breakout! attraction, as well as the brand-new Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, where riders help Spidey wrangle up some runaway Spider-Bots.
At the Avengers Headquarters building, guests will thrill to meet some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, like Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel; while, at the Ancient Sanctum, they’ll discover the secrets of the Mystic Arts with Doctor Strange.
At LEGOLAND in Carlsbad, the new LEGO MOVIE WORLD will open on May 27, welcoming kids and their families right onto the streets of Bricksburg from the franchise’s blockbuster films. The theme park’s new zone—where everything is always awesome—will feature six interactive attractions, including Emmet’s Flying Adventure and Unikitty’s Disco Drop. Also included are Benny’s Play Ship area, Queen Watevra's Carousel, a Build Watevra You Wa’Na Build zone and character meet-and-greets with the likes of Emmet, Lucy (a.k.a. Wyldstyle), Unikitty and Benny.
For more information, visit visitcalifornia/dreamingon.
