Las Vegas Is Going to Literally Destroy 2020 This NYE
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti December 10, 2020
Tourism-driven Las Vegas has been among the U.S. destinations to have suffered most amid the COVID-19 pandemic and, boy, is it ready to tell 2020 to kiss off! While, out of necessity, the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations won’t look the same as usual this year, Vegas still plans to own the title of 'America's Party' as it ushers in 2021 via a live streaming Only Vegas event.
While the physical event won’t be open to the public, viewers from around the globe can log on December 31 to VisitLasVegas.com, or Vegas' Facebook and YouTube channels, to join in the virtual party, complete with a live DJ and an epic spectacular that’s not to be missed. Illuminating the proceedings will be a massive “2020” sign that’s been doomed to demolition in true Las Vegas style.
When the New Year’s countdown hits zero, prepare for an actual blast as it gets spectacularly blown up in a riot of color and sound! A DJ will then start the new year off with a celebratory musical selection while an enormous LED-lit “2021” sign is revealed amid an eruption of confetti, streamers and fireworks.
The 12- to 15-minute pyrotechnic presentation might be the perfect expression of our collective feelings as 2020 comes to a close. The time-honored adage “Out with the old, in with the new” has, perhaps, never been more welcomed by all.
"We know that celebrating New Year's Eve in Las Vegas is a bucket list item and a long-held tradition," said Steve Hill, president/CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Although many visitors from around the country and the world will not be able to join us in person to turn the calendar, this virtual event will allow us to share our enthusiasm and excitement with Vegas fans near and far as we look toward a brighter 2021."
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is even holding a New Year’s Sweepstakes, which will award four lucky winners with a trip to Vegas in 2021. To enter, just pull up the online entry form and share what most excites you about the coming new year.
For more information, visit visitlasvegas.com.
