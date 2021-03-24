Los Cabos Earns Sharecare VERIFIED Health and Safety Status
March 24, 2021
Los Cabos has become the first destination to achieve VERIFIED status from Sharecare, a digital health organization that provides travelers with a one-stop-shopping platform that manages their health and wellness issues.
To achieve the VERIFIED status, the Los Cabos Tourism Board said it worked in conjunction with Forbes Travel Guide to create “a universal standard among the region’s hotels and resorts.”
Travel advisors can find VERIFIED Los Cabos hotels and resorts by visiting forbestravelguide.com/verified.
“As the first VERIFIED destination, guests and travel planners can book with confidence and be reassured when traveling to Los Cabos that stringent health and safety procedures have – and will –continue to be put in place across the majority of hotels and resorts,” said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of Los Cabos Tourism Board.
“The comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees,” he added. “Verification also comes with an easily identifiable ‘seal of approval’ that signifies the property’s compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of all health events, including COVID-19.”
The VERIFIED designation will provide Los Cabos with an additional layer of security, supplementing the health and safety measures the destination already has in place, Esponda said.
“In tandem with our partners, we will continue to ensure that our destination strictly adheres to health and safety protocols and maintains their implementation across the airport, transportation, accommodations, restaurants and bars, tour activities, beaches and throughout the local community,” he said. “In Los Cabos, we aim to offer the highest level of care to all and take a very collaborative approach, and that includes supporting local businesses, community and the environment through the holistic Los Cabos with Care – A Safer to Get Away initiative.”
The past year has been challenging for the entire travel industry, and Los Cabos is no exception, Esponda noted.
“While we have had to overcome many hurdles ourselves as a destination, the pandemic has also provided us with the opportunity to strengthen our health and safety protocols,” he said. “We’re excited that Los Cabos is the first destination to receive this recognition. Tourism is the heartbeat of Los Cabos, and this verification is yet another testament to our commitment to follow global best practices and create a secure experience for both visitors and the local community.”
