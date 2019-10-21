Los Cabos Tourism Board Talks New Flights, 2020 Trends and More
Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board
During an interview with TravelPulse, Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, spoke about Los Cabos’ success in 2019, new flights, some of the highlights the destination is focusing on and new trends for 2020.
Los Cabos is closing out 2019 with great momentum, including new products and flights, and the destination is looking at finishing the year with four to five percent international growth and an eight percent growth in air arrivals overall. There are a few key factors that aid in this development.
New flight service is coming at the end of this year and into 2020 as well. Esponda announced, “In a couple of weeks, we will have the first nonstop flight from Europe that is going to be a milestone for the destination to have the first nonstop connecting Europe directly.”
This flight will be out of London Gatwick Airport, and service begins on November 7, 2019.
Along with this exciting new service, Los Cabos is increasing connectivity to markets including St. Louis, Nashville, Atlanta, Cincinnati and Milwaukee in the U.S. and a few places in Canada as well. In 2020, increases to other busy markets such as Dallas and Phoenix are also coming.
Los Cabos has diverse terrain and an interesting variety of marine life and mammals that draw visitors in, and the tourism board wants to ensure everything in nature stays the way it is. Sustainability is important in Los Cabos, and the destination has taken massive action to keep this a priority.
For example, the use of plastics (bags, straws, etc.) is banned throughout the destination. The supermarkets do not even carry plastics anymore, so locals and tourists do not even have the option to purchase these things. It is completely forbidden in order to protect the environment. There are also no billboards allowed.
In addition to these laws, Los Cabos is the only destination in Mexico that does not provide a dock for cruise ships. Passengers have to take a tender boat to shore, and there is a carrying capacity for the cruises in the region each day to prevent overcrowding and to keep the destination as it is.
Looking ahead to 2020, Esponda said one of the newest trends is organic farms and how to incorporate the concept of farm to table into tourism.
Travelers visiting Los Cabos can tour an organic farm and enjoy a farm to table meal prepared by a chef, and these experiences connect visitors to not only the food of the region but to the art and culture as well.
Los Cabos is a destination that appeals to all types of travelers, but Esponda explains that they have identified three specific groups that seem to make up the majority of visitors.
“First, the baby boomers that are couples or groups of friends or people that are very open to having some type of sophisticated experience—could be with gastronomy, some type of tour or an experience of going out to see the sunset,” Esponda shared.
The second group is the young professionals. This group is active, focused on sustainability and interested in trying local food and experiences.
Active families make up the third group, whether traveling on their own or as a multi-generational group. They are usually interested in taking some sort of excursion, exploring the restaurants and shops or doing activities such as hiking and biking.
Esponda suggests that all travelers seek out one of the organic farms to explore and enjoy a meal at a restaurant overlooking the arch while watching the sunset.
Along with these experiences, Los Cabos also offers whale watching, exciting nightlife, a bustling marina to visit and much more.
