September 04, 2019
Chasing Whales in Los Cabos
It doesn’t take long to learn about some of the most famous visitors to Los Cabos—the whales.
As fall approaches, the humpback, gray and blue whales will trek south from Alaska and end up in the southernmost point of the Baja Peninsula, just like they do every year.
Visitors to Los Cabos have a good chance of spotting these whales in the months of December and January. February is the month to go for anyone who wants to try and spot baby whales, and by April they are usually headed back to Alaska.
There are several companies that offer whale watching tours. Travelers can choose to book this excursion prior to arrival, find a company to book through during a visit to the marina or pick a tour through the resort’s concierge.
Visitors can experience an intimate tour with only friends and family or choose to get on a larger boat and share the experience with other travelers as well.
Watching these large creatures swim with grace and speed and jump straight out of the water is sure to take anyone’s breath away.
If you’re visiting this destination during the winter months, be sure to check out this one of a kind tour—and don’t forget your camera!
