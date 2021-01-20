Last updated: 10:24 AM ET, Wed January 20 2021

Los Cabos Unveils COVID-19 Testing Program

Destination & Tourism Los Cabos Tourism Board Claudette Covey January 20, 2021

Sun rising over the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos, Mexico
Sun rising over the Sea of Cortez in Los Cabos. (photo courtesy of fallbrook/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Los Cabos is creating an onsite testing program at all of the destination’s hotels, villas and timeshares in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirement that all air travelers provide proof of negative COVID-19 tests to enter the U.S. beginning on Jan. 26.

It is also creating a station at the Los Cabos International Airport for emergency situations, the Los Cabos Board of Tourism said.

Health authorities for the state of Baja California Sur will issue medical test certifications for travelers before they board their flights home.

Test costs start at $60, with “many properties announcing free onsite testing as a courtesy to guests,” the tourism board said, adding that designated COVID-19 areas at properties are being created “for positive cases to follow quarantine protocols with discounted rates.”

On-site medical teams at properties are on hand to offer medical assistance; and “support for advanced treatment is available at hospitals and private medical practices,” the tourism board said.

One of the key factors in Los Cabos’ recovery was its early action in implementing stringent health and safety protocols, including Los Cabos with Care – A - Safer Way to Get Away, a seven-step system for evaluating and implementing health and safety protocols throughout the destination.

Details of Los Cabos’ testing program can be found on the Los Cabos Tourism Board website.

