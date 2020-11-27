Meet Me in San Miguel de Allende
Destination & Tourism San Miguel de Allende Janeen Christoff November 27, 2020
San Miguel de Allende is known as the “heart of Mexico,” and its blend of history and modernity with cobblestone streets and Spanish Colonial architecture coexisting with high-end restaurants and high-tech facilities creates a destination that is ideal for meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) planners.
The destination is easy to reach and offers a wide variety of accommodations as well as a buzzing restaurant scene, rooftop bars, wine and tequila tasting and more.
Visitors flock to San Miguel de Allende, recognized as the “Best City in the World” by Conde-Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure. There is no lack of exciting activities for travelers, including visits to the Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel, Museo Historico Casa de Allende, Casa Mayorazgo de la Canal Centro de Arte y Diseno, Fabrica la Aurora and Centro Cultural Ignacioa Ramirez “El Nigromante.”
Tourists can also take day trips to Santuario de Atotonilco, Charco del Ingenio Reserva Natural and Zona Arqueologica Cañada De La Virgen.
Visitors can reach San Miguel de Allende via three airports: Guanajuato International Airport (BJX), Queretaro Intercontinental Airport (QRO) and Mexico City International Airport (MEX).
Hotels and resorts range from the boutique to the historic with properties both large and small. There are 165 hotels with 2,842 rooms, of which 79 are ideal for meetings and events, offering 1,807 rooms.
Travelers can choose from boutique hotels such as Hotel Dos Casas, Hilo Rojo or Hotel el Palomar. Each is ideal for small meeting group between 10 and 80 people.
Larger properties such as Hotel Belmond Casa de Sierra Nevada and Hotel Matilda are great for meetings of around 150 people. Events with as many as 900 people can look to properties such as Hotel Rosewood, Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende and Hotel Real de Minas.
Meeting and event planners looking for a unique outdoor location can check out the Plaza de Toros SMA, which can host up to 2,800 people in an outdoor amphitheater.
The San Miguel de Allende Tourism Board can serve as a resource for those looking to plan a meeting or an event in the city. The tourism board can assist with municipal authorities to process permits for various recreational activities in the destination, creating proposals for social programs for congressmen and companions, providing promotional tools for attendees, coordinating site inspections and more.
For more information on San Miguel de Allende, San Miguel de Allende
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS