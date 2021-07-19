Mexico Travel: Quintana Roo Tourism Secretary Says Region Is Thriving Despite Negative Media Coverage
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 19, 2021
The Secretary of Tourism for Quintana Roo believes the string of negative media coverage of the region has not impacted the number of visitors arriving this summer.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Tourism Secretary Marisol Vanegas Perez said during a recent radio interview that false and inaccurate reports intended to damage the image of Quintana Roo are not hurting the travel industry.
Vanegas Perez expressed the importance of speaking the truth and cited the high number of tourist arrivals when speaking about traveler confidence in the region. She said Quintana Roo is “sanitary, certain and safe.”
With misinformation about recent murders, the amount of sargassum landing on beaches and more, Vanegas Perez and government authorities are urging travelers to check with official sources when planning a visit.
The Secretary of Tourism explained the estimated number of arrivals for summer 2021 increased from 2.8 million visitors to 3.1 million. The Mexican Caribbean reported 3.3 million travelers for the same summer holiday period in 2019.
Last month, the U.S. State Department raised the travel warnings to two states in Mexico while downgrading four other Mexican destinations.
