Mexico Reveals 99.5 Percent of Beaches Suitable for Recreational Use

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 21, 2021

Troncones Beach (Photo via memo06dic / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Troncones Beach (Photo via memo06dic / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Mexican officials revealed that 99.5 percent of the country’s beaches are classified as suitable for recreational use.

According to the Riviera Maya News, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) revealed that 99.5 percent of Mexico’s beaches meet the levels of enterococci safety established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Clean Beaches program analyzed more than 1,300 water samples from 199 beaches in 57 tourist destinations in the 17 coastal states to determine potential health risks during the remainder of the summer season.

Of the 199 beaches tested, 198 beaches were deemed suitable for recreational use. Several areas were unable to present results due to unfavorable weather conditions. The data from the additional regions will be reported as soon as possible.

To meet the increasing number of international arrivals, the Secretary of Tourism in Quintana Roo is working to update certification protocols and aiming to provide COVID-19 tests in hotels, especially ones that receive large numbers of travelers.

Earlier this week, Tourism Secretary Marisol Vanegas Perez said during a radio interview that false and inaccurate reports intended to damage the image of Quintana Roo are not hurting the travel industry.

