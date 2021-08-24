Mexico’s Guanajuato State Welcomes Americans With Minimal Travel Restrictions
With international travel on the rise as a result of rising COVID-19 vaccination rates, Mexico’s centrally situated state of Guanajuato continues to welcome visitors from the U.S. while implementing various sanitation protocols and measures to protect the safety of its citizens and tourists.
Geographically located in the heart of Mexico, the state of Guanajuato is famous for its cultural and historical attractions and is sometimes referred to as the “land of legends” because of locals’ fascination with tales of the supernatural and the landmarks associated with them. Among its best-known tourism hotspots are San Miguel de Allende, Dolores Hidalgo, Leon and the capital city of Guanajuato.
As is the case elsewhere in Mexico, travel restrictions to the region are minimal, and there are no vaccination or testing requirements to be fulfilled, nor is quarantine needed upon arrival. Guanajuato state has been particularly proactive in its vaccination campaigns and reports that nearly 50 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated thus far.
In addition, the state’s own ‘Distintivo Guanajuato Sano’ hygiene certificate has received the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘Safe Travels’ seal. This global recognition is aligned with the standards of both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and carries the support of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). More than 3,000 businesses across Guanajuato have earned the certificate to date.
International visitors looking for air travel options into Guanajuato will now find much of the state’s connectivity has been restored. Guanajuato International Airport (BJX), located just outside the city of Leon and close to Guanajuato City, has reactivated 87 percent of its normal flight operations, the state tourism secretary reports. Incidentally, Guanajuato’s hotel sector is currently reporting 78 percent occupancy.
U.S. travelers will find daily nonstop flights available out of such major cities as Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco aboard carriers that include American Airlines, United Airlines, Volaris and Viva Aerobus.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), which manages Guanajuato’s airport, recently reported that BJX is the country’s sixth-most frequented airport. The company recorded 1.1 million arrivals between January and July 2021, with 329,400 being international passengers, mainly from the U.S.
For the ease and convenience of travelers heading home, temporary COVID-19 testing modules were installed at BJX in late January to administer both PCR and antigen tests. GAP advised that rapid antigen tests at the airport will cost 450 pesos (about $22) and PCR tests 1,450 pesos (roughly $72), and both will be made available exclusively to passengers booked on international flights.
To supplement the airport testing program, the state’s tourism board (SECTUR) connected with hoteliers in main tourist destinations like Guanajuato City, San Miguel de Allende and Leon so that they now also offer COVID-19 testing services.
For more information, visit guanajuato.mx/en.
