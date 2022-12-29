More Than 18 Million International Tourists Visited Mexico by Air in 2022
Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes December 29, 2022
2022 was a banner year for Mexico in terms of air arrivals. From January to November 2022, Mexico hosted 18.4 million international tourists by air, representing an increase of 51.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
Mexico's Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, said the United States, Canada, and Colombia are the leading markets for air travel to the country.
The Minister assured that during the first 11 months of 2022, 11.7 million people flew in from the U.S., 30.2 percent more than in 2021 when just 8.9 million American tourists arrived. The figure also surpasses pre-pandemic 2019 totals (9.4 million).
As for the arrival of Canadian travelers, Mexico's tourism authorities said that, during that 11 month period, it reached 1.4 million people, which is much higher than the 331,391 Canadian passengers who arrived in 2021.
The Minister of Tourism also reported that between January and November of this year, Cancun, Mexico City and Los Cabos were the air terminals that received the most significant number of international tourists with a total of 14.3 million, which is 52.1 percent higher than the number recorded in 2021.
Cancun International Airport received 8.5 million international tourists, which is 53.4 percent more compared to last year. Meanwhile, Los Cabos International Airport welcomed 1.9 million tourists, an increase of 27.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
