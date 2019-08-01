OpenTable Releases the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants of 2019
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti August 01, 2019
With the summer weather currently at its finest, the views afforded by your choice of dining venue are almost as important as what's on the menu.
To facilitate your search for the ideal food-joint that features fantastic vistas, OpenTable has just released its annual rankings of the ‘100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America’ for 2019. This year’s list of favorites spotlights a wide diversity of dining establishments spread across the country, from coast to coast, and spanning 24 states, plus Washington D.C.
California takes top honors this year by boasting a total of 24 restaurants, followed by Florida with fifteen winners, Hawaii with seven and New York with six. One city, Las Vegas, contributed four restaurants to the top 100 all on its own. Most of the other states whose eateries made the list come in with a modest two to four locations worthy of the title.
The honoree roster encompasses a multitude of cuisines and venue types, with each one affording spectacular outlooks onto the singular landscape that it calls home, be it beachside, waterfront, clifftop, tropical, forested, desert or urban.
The methodology applied in evaluating these venues was based solely on diners’ online reviews collected by OpenTable between June 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019. Each restaurant received a broad score, based on several unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and overall regional rating. Qualifying contestants were then graded and ranked according to the number of times they were tagged with “scenic views” as a special feature.
“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate summer travel season than with this list of restaurants with some of the nation’s most stunning vistas,” said Caroline Potter, OpenTable’s Chief Dining Officer. “Whether you’re a local or a traveler, these winning spots are a terrific way to soak up a city’s charms while dining on delicious fare.”
You can view the full list of OpenTable’s 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2019 here.
For more information, visit opentable.com/lists/most-scenic-restaurants-us-2019.
