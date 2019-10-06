Passengers Stranded on Disney’s New Skyliner
Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2019
Walt Disney World has shut down its newly opened Skyliner gondolas to investigate why the aerial transportation system malfunctioned Saturday night, stranding dozens of passengers in the air for several hours.
“One of the three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening,” according to a Disney news release. “As a result, the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding the downtime.”
The Skyliner opened to visitors last week. The airborne cable cars operate about three stories above the ground in taking guests from hotels to theme parks. No more than 10 people are allowed in each cable car at a time.
There were no injuries and passengers were evacuated late Saturday night.
Evacuating two people at a time off of the Disney World Skyliner... could be very slow with 10 capacity gondolas.... #disneyskyliner #disneyworld @WDWToday pic.twitter.com/y5S1IJxhtP— Aaron Murray (@WaltyDis) October 6, 2019
It has been 30 minutes since the first two evacuated the Disney Skyliner and they have evacuated 6 total in those 30 minutes. #disneyskyliner #disneyworld @WDWToday pic.twitter.com/pao6qXTeDE— Aaron Murray (@WaltyDis) October 6, 2019
Still, the disruption was certainly un-Disney like, particularly for something that literally just opened. It appears to be some sort of power issue – the gondolas came to a stop and went dark, although park officials were able to keep in touch with the stranded passengers and instructed them to open the emergency kits onboard, which included water.
Some passengers said there also appeared to be gondolas backed up into each other on the ground as well at one of the loading stations.
Police, fire and paramedics arrived to assist in unloading the stuck gondolas.
Another passenger said he and his mother were given four all-day park passes and a $200 gift card by WDW, which said it was talking with all guests who were stranded to determine the “impacts to their visit with us.”
