Puerto Vallarta Expands COVID-19 Capacity Limits
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 18, 2021
Government officials in the Mexican state of Jalisco announced important updates to the region’s COVID-19 recovery plan.
According to a statement from Visit Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez announced that hotels and resorts can now operate at 80 percent capacity, an increase from the 66 percent capacity previously announced on April 26.
Governor Ramirez also revealed restaurants, cultural spaces and public-facing businesses would also be permitted to increase visitor capacity to 75 percent for guest services and programming.
In addition, bars and clubs can now operate at 40 percent capacity.
The decision to lift capacity restrictions comes as coronavirus vaccinations become more readily available and confirmed cases have dropped, but properties will still need to follow safety protocols, including frequent cleanings and mask mandates for common areas.
Earlier this year, JetBlue announced Puerto Vallarta would be one of the destinations added to its upcoming lineup of low-cost flights aimed at the U.S. leisure market. Starting in 2022, the airline will fly from New York’s JFK Airport to Puerto Vallarta International.
In May, Governor Ramirez announced plans to build around 3,000 new hotel rooms, with members of civil society, state and municipal authorities, investors and experts handling the development plan and implementing it in phases.
