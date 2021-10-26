Puerto Vallarta’s Family-Friendly Attractions
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta CVB Lacey Pfalz October 26, 2021
Puerto Vallarta might be known as a gastronomic hub or a romantic destination for lovers, but it’s also a great family destination.
It offers plenty of outdoor activities like whale-watching excursions, hiking or just playing in the sand at one of its gorgeous beaches. In between activities, families can explore the city’s cultural side by taking a walking tour around its historic area, visiting the local marketplaces where traditional arts and handicrafts are on full display or listening to one of the city’s incredible street musicians.
This destination, located on the eastern coast of Mexico in its Jalisco state, offers plenty of family-friendly hotels and resorts, many with kids’ clubs and children’s programming to ensure that they’ll be kept safe and entertained, even when the parents go off to explore on their own.
One such resort is the Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta. Nestled within 80+ acres of natural preserve, the resort offers stunning accommodations including private villas, all-inclusive options, a kids’ club and complimentary resort activities like hiking, yoga and snorkeling.
The region around the city itself is an incredible place to explore. Children can enjoy kayaking with their parents in the mysterious and verdant El Salado estuary, the only urban estuary in the country, or older kids can enjoy a hike or horseback ride to the stunning Quimixto waterfall. A day trip to one of the area’s smaller villages can bring the family to a cloud forest or a legendary pilgrimage site.
Animal lovers will love the beaches and the water tours available in the area, like excursions to Los Arcos Marine Park and Las Islas Marietas, two secluded and uninhabited islands known for their natural beauty. Whale and dolphin watching tours are great options too, but if you book one of the previous tours, the chances of seeing either mammal are pretty high.
Families wanting to enjoy some air conditioning as well as culture can explore the Chocolate Museum or the Navy Museum before heading to Cuale River Island, a thoroughly unique part of Puerto Vallarta that offers some of the best marketplace experiences, as well as free workshops for the entire family to enjoy. Older children might enjoy perusing the Malecon’s many art galleries and learning about Huichol art, which represents the ancient culture’s cosmology.
Adventurous children can enjoy learning new Spanish words along with trying new regional dishes, many of which are inspired by the region’s connection to the sea. Pescado Embarazado, or grilled and marinated fish on a stick, can be found at carts around the city and is made of either shrimp, marline or school shark. Birria, another beloved dish, is a departure from seafood. As a stew made from goat or lamb, it's simmered in a sauce of cumin, oregano and other fragrant spices, then topped with onions and paired with tortillas. Less adventurous children and adults can stick to delicious homemade tamales, some of which are filled with pineapple in Puerto Vallarta.
Whether you and your family are active or just enjoy sightseeing, Puerto Vallarta can be your next incredible Mexican vacation destination.
For information about Puerto Vallarta, please contact a travel advisor or click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
-
For more information on Puerto Vallarta CVB, Puerto Vallarta
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS