Rome Bans Souvenir Stands From Historic Sites
Travelers heading to several popular destinations in Rome will not be able to buy souvenirs outside the facilities after new regulations went into effect banning stands and snack bars at historical attractions.
According to The Telegraph, Roman government officials revealed the ban on small, mobile shops went into effect January 1 and includes tourism hotspots such as the Colosseum, Pantheon, Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps.
The changes were made in hopes of easing congestion and better protecting the monument.
“For years, the monuments of the city have been tarnished by vendors who sell drinks, panini and trinkets in front of Rome’s architectural jewels,” Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said in a statement to local media. “This is no longer tolerable.”
In total, local authorities had to shut down 17 stalls and many of the food trucks serving food near the Colosseum and Circus Maximus were asked to move. Eight retailers were permitted to permanently relocate and operate further away from the monuments, though.
Rome has been cracking down on aspects of the tourism industry to combat overtourism and unruly behavior, including a recent ban on sitting on the city’s iconic Spanish Steps, which could now result in fines as much as $280.
Mayor Raggi has also taken a hardline stance by passing laws to ban bad behavior such as eating or drinking or climbing on monuments, as well as walking around half undressed and taking a dip in fountains.
