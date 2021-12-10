Last updated: 02:55 PM ET, Fri December 10 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis Significantly Eases Travel Restrictions

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey December 10, 2021

Port Zante in Basseterre town, St. Kitts And Nevis (Photo via mikolajn / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Beginning Dec. 11, 2021, fully vaccinated international travelers, nationals and locals who arrive by air into St. Kitts and Nevis will no longer be required to take PCR tests when they arrive, nor will they have to undergo the destination’s Vacation in Place 24-hour quarantine.

Additionally, fully vaccinated cruise passengers arriving at Port Zante, Charlestown or South Friars will be able to be allowed to “fully integrate” into St. Kitts and Nevis, government officials said.

Only vaccinated travelers are permitted to visit St. Kitts and Nevis; starting on Dec. 11, children 12 and older will also be required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the destination.

“The end of our Vacation in Place protocol for Air Travelers and Free Flow for Cruise passengers are major achievements in our phased approach to tourism recovery in the Covid 19 Pandemic,” said Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports Lindsay F.P. Grant.

“We will maintain all tourism protocols through travel-approved certification for both air and cruise passengers.

“All stakeholders must be vaccinated to operate travel-approved taxi/tours, attractions, excursions, restaurants, bars, or provide vendor services such as hair braiding.

“We are confident that our continued focus on a phased reopening will enable a meaningful rebound of the industry.”

Added Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, “The evolution of our protocols and the end of our Vacation in Place quarantine will make St. Kitts and Nevis even more competitive for travelers planning trips for 2022.

“With seamless integration into the Federation, travelers can enjoy our quintessential Caribbean experiences that engage the senses.”

