Last updated: 10:44 AM ET, Fri June 11 2021

Study Finds Americans Ready for Bucket List Vacations

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 11, 2021

Woman unlocking a rental car
PHOTO: Woman unlocking a rental car. (photo via SPmemory/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A new study found the majority of Americans plan to jump back into travel with a bucket list vacation they would not have considered before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a new survey conducted by Hilton, 64 percent of Americans said they are in desperate need of a vacation, especially since 26 percent have not taken a trip in over a year.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Man enjoying a ferry ride in New York City

CDC Amends Face Mask Requirement for Vaccinated Travelers on...

Brussels view

EU Agrees To Ease Cross-Border Travel Restrictions for...

Hertz car rental sign

Hertz Emerging From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

The Ambassador Bridge, U.S. - Canada Trade Corridor.

ASTA and ACTA Encourage Border Opening

Domestic travel remains a focus as people cautiously return to the road, with 57 percent of respondents said they would be more comfortable traveling within the United States for their first post-pandemic vacation.

The top U.S. cities Americans plan to visit include Honolulu (29 percent), New York City (25 percent), Las Vegas (24 percent), Los Angeles (21 percent) and Miami and New Orleans (both at 20 percent).

As for tourists ready to travel internationally, European countries topped the wish list, with Italy being the most popular destination at 26 percent, followed closely by United Kingdom (24 percent), France (20 percent) and Greece (18 percent).

“The results show both international and domestic destinations are at the top of Americans' wish lists for their next vacation,” Hilton’s Jenna Hackett said. “It's no surprise 30 percent strongly agree they will book a dream vacation that they normally wouldn't have considered – our guests are looking for those authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences, especially after more than a year without making travel memories.”

Travelers are also looking to reconnect with friends and family, with 27 percent of respondents plan to visit someone they haven't seen during the pandemic. Another 38 percent said spending quality time with friends and family is one of the top things they miss about traveling.

Americans are also looking to make up for lost time, with 59 percent staying at their destination longer, 46 percent traveling further than they previously would have and 55 percent said they plan to spend more than they usually would on their next trip.

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The Ambassador Bridge, U.S. - Canada Trade Corridor.

ASTA and ACTA Encourage Border Opening

gallery icon Top Destinations That Received Eased Travel Recommendations by the CDC

gallery icon 7 Scenic Drives To Take This Summer

Las Vegas Hits Jackpot With Tourism Recovery Efforts

gallery icon Remote Places To Travel To Avoid Crowds

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS