New Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Driving Summer Travel Demand
Features & Advice Donald Wood June 09, 2021
A new study found that COVID-19 vaccine rollouts around the world are driving increasing demand for summer vacations.
According to Tripadvisor’s “'A Shot in The Arm for Travel? Examining the Vaccine's Impact on Leisure Travel Demand” survey, data shows that vaccinated travelers are more likely to stay longer and spend more on their trips than unvaccinated tourists.
Countries like the United States and United Kingdom, where vaccine rollouts have helped lower coronavirus cases, have seen vaccinated travelers pushing tourism’s recovery forward, while nations lagging behind are experiencing a slower recovery in leisure travel demand.
The study found that 51 percent of U.S. respondents plan on taking a domestic summer vacation and 22 percent plan to take a trip abroad. In the first week of May 2021, hotel searches were at a higher level than at any stage since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccinated travelers are also a key driver of demand, with 32 percent of vaccinated travelers globally said they booked a domestic vacation. Of the 32 percent who already booked, 80 percent revealed the vaccine played a role in their decision.
“After such a turbulent year, many in tourism are hopeful that a busy summer will provide a much-needed boost to the tourism industry, so it's welcome news to see the latest traveler data pointing in that direction, especially for destinations and hospitality businesses that are able to capture the growing demand for domestic vacations,” Tripadvisor head of market research Christopher His said.
“What offers even greater hope for a long-term recovery is the impact the vaccine is having not just on people's confidence to travel, but also their willingness to turn planning into bookings,” His continued. “As more and more countries make progress on the rollout of the vaccine, and the positive impact that should have on the re-opening of international borders, there is every reason to expect further growth in traveler demand will come.”
Of the vaccinated travelers planning a vacation in 2021, 32 percent revealed they feel more confident about visiting an urban center due to receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Another 22 percent plan to take a longer trip than they would have done pre-pandemic.
Among those yet to be vaccinated, 48 percent of those planning a domestic trip are waiting to receive at least one dose of the vaccine before booking.
