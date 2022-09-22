Sun and Fun in Greater Miami and the Beaches
Greater Miami offers a diverse range of experiences to visitors with vibrant neighborhoods and stunning Art Deco and Florentine architecture as well as cuisine, festivals, nighttime entertainment and white-sand beaches that bring the region to life.
Travel advisors can learn all about these and other attractions through the Greater Miami and the Beaches Specialist Program on TravelAgentAcademy.com.
The specialist program showcases many options for clients visiting the region and travel advisors can learn where to tell visitors to take in performances at a variety of performing arts venues, or tell them where visitors can explore art, history and science or just relax by the seaside.
For clients who love to be outdoors the Greater Miami and the Beaches Specialist Program highlights the region's myriad opportunities.
The area is home to an abundance of activities with tours focused on history and architecture and much more. The Official Art Deco Walking Tour, for example, is presented by local experts and highlights the colorful neighborhood's buildings as well as the people who bring the area to life in a fun and entertaining way. Those who want to DIY their tour can try a self-guided outing that visits 20 significant locales and the Art Deco & Little Havana walking tour combines significant architectural buildings with a cigar factory, farmer's market and Cuban art gallery.
Clients traveling to the Greater Miami area can also stroll through Little Haiti and the historically black community of Overton. Little Haiti features Caribbean-style architecture, eateries and hip boutiques while Overton is known for its historical sites and legendary concert venues.
Clients who are street-art enthusiasts will want to head to Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. The area was once home to warehouses but has been transformed with more than 70 art galleries and museums and one of the highest concentrations of street art in the U.S. Visitors can stroll the area on their own or active clients can ride a 15-person bicycle through the neighborhood.
Travel advisors who take the Travel Agent Academy program will feel confident recommending exciting places to clients such as music performances and nightlife. Travelers who enjoy music can head to the Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami. Public outdoor performances take place every day and visitors can just enjoy the sounds while dining at a variety of eateries or while just sitting on a bench.
Families in particular will want to head to Miamarina and Sea Isla Marina, near Bayside Marketplace. Here they will find all kinds of fun on the water, including speedboat rides, sightseeing cruises, Jet Ski rentals and more.
Of course, the beaches are one of the best places to head when visiting the Greater Miami area and travel advisors will be able to showcase a number of different options for clients such as SoBe's 12th Street Beach for volleyball fans or the crowd-free Oceanside Park Beach with walking trails and shady areas.
The beach isn't the only place visitors will find watersports fun. Travel advisors who become specialists will learn about the different areas clients can take advantage of. Visitors can head to a number of parks where there are activities such as kayaking or fishing, including Amelia Earhart Park and Oleta State Park. Visitors can also head to the Everglades for guided airboat tours or wildlife viewing. Lovers of wildlife can also head to the eco-themed park Jungle Island in the Downtown/Brickell neighborhood or stop by Coral Cable's Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.
See how you can sell this multi-faceted destination that is so much more than a cruise port by becoming a Greater Miami and the Beaches Specialist.
